Cape Town and Johannesburg ranked Africa’s most affordable dining cities

The study compared the cost of dining, coffee, and beer against local wages.

Cape Town and Johannesburg have been named Africa’s most affordable cities for dining out.

The ranking comes from a new international study by Chef’s Pencil, which analysed 177 cities worldwide using data from Numbeo, a global cost-of-living database.

The report compared the cost of dining, coffee, and beer against local wages.

ALSO READ: Backlash against World Bank’s ranking of Durban as the world’s worst port

Cape Town 70th, Johannesburg 84th

Cape Town ranked 70th worldwide for dining affordability, while Johannesburg was placed 84th.

A three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant costs 1.4–1.5% of the average monthly salary in both cities. That places them alongside Madrid, Miami, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Edinburgh.

They also outranked Windhoek and Marrakesh, making them the most affordable in Africa.

Coffee and beer cheaper than in Europe

According to the study findings, a cappuccino costs 3.7% of daily wages in Cape Town and 4.3% in Johannesburg. Both fall in the middle of the global list.

Beer is cheaper. Cape Town placed 41st worldwide, Johannesburg 42nd. Ten local beers cost just 1.7–1.8% of daily wages — far less than in many European and North American cities.

The study found South Africa’s major cities offer some of the best value worldwide for eating out and drinking.

NOW READ: Music manager Sfiso Ndlovu addresses ‘Hamba Juba’ payment dispute