Recipe of the day: Easy, fast-food-inspired shrimp fried rice

It’s Friday so most people are giving themselves and their kitchens a break and opting for takeout. However, there are those who still prefer to whip something up for a number of reasons. Try this Easy, fast-food-inspired shrimp fried rice recipe for a quick and flavourful dinner.

According to the author, this is an easy, one-skillet recipe that is ready in 20 minutes and tastes better than takeout.

“It’s healthier, not greasy, and you’re going to love it,” writes Averie Sunshine of Averie Cooks.

The shrimp fried rice recipe contains garlic, ginger, green onions, sesame oil, and soy sauce for layers of flavour while peas, carrots, corn, and bits of egg add texture.

“It’s a perfect weeknight meal when you’re in a rush and want a break from the usual chicken dinner.”

Shrimp Fried Rice Ingredients

For this easy homemade shrimp fried rice recipe, you’ll need:

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

450g medium-large fresh shrimp, cleaned

1 cup frozen peas and diced carrots blend

1/2 cup corn

2 to 3 garlic cloves, finely minced or pressed

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

4 cups cooked rice (white, long-grain but this may be substituted with brown rice)

2 to 3 green onions, trimmed and sliced into thin rounds

3 to 4 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

Method

Making fried rice with shrimp is quick and easy. Here are the basic steps:

To a large non-stick skillet, add the oils, shrimp, and cook over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes, flipping halfway through. Remove the shrimp with a slotted spoon and place on a plate; set aside.

Add the peas, carrots and corn, and cook for about 2 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften, stir intermittently. Add the garlic, ginger, and cook until fragrant.

Push the vegetables to one side of the skillet, add the eggs to the other side, and cook to scramble.

Add the shrimp, rice, and green onions to the pan. Evenly drizzle with soy sauce and stir to combine. Cook just until the shrimp are reheated.

Tips for the Best Shrimp Fried Rice

If you don’t have leftover rice on hand or don’t want to cook a batch, Averie advises using two pouches of ready-to-serve rice.

“Feel free to add edamame, bean sprouts, mushrooms or whatever floats your fried rice boat,” she says before adding, ”I use fresh shrimp from the butcher because I think it has the best flavour, but if you’re in an ultimate hurry you can use frozen shrimp that’s already been cooked and all you have to do is thaw it.”

This recipe was found on averiecooks.com

