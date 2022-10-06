Sandton’s Roar Bistro and Bar – a quaint and charming watering hole

Kaunda Selisho

It is unclear how far back the etymology of the term watering hole – as it refers to local drinking establishments – goes but it is the perfect term to describe Sandton’s latest offering, Roar Bistro and Bar.

The Citizen recently got a wonderful introduction to the establishment that is primed to become a favourite in the area.

Located directly across the street from the Sandton Convention Centre and at the foot of the Michelangelo Towers, Roar Bistro and Bar is on what one would call prime real estate. It was conceptualised based on its proximity to the thousands of residents, tourists, and conference delegates who live, work, stay and play in the area.

Decor

One of the seating areas at Sandton’s Roar Bistro and Bar | Picture: Supplied

The thing that immediately stands out about Roar Bistro and Bar is its unique colour scheme of teal, tomato red and brass which the designers says were inspired by the bistro’s vibrant focal point – a graffitied art piece of a male lion created by Nick Kerr of Dekor1.

This is not quite the colour scheme one would find in most modern establishments that rather opt for neutral tones, sometimes accented with a pop of a more commonly-found colour.

The interior also offers a range of seating options to cater to a wide range of diners who may find themselves at Roar.

From low couches around a table to a bar and a few round and square tables that may be configured in any number of ways to accommodate different sizes of groups.

The establishment also has a conservatory area that can be converted into a private dining area for special bookings thanks to the sliding doors on the far left of the restaurant.



Roar Bistro and Bar also boasts a quaint little terrace and more tables outside for those looking for a more al-fresco feel to their dining.

Ambience

The Citizen’s experience of Roar was in the early afternoon and was, therefore, quite relaxed and enjoyable.



At this stage, not much can be said about what kind of watering hole Roar becomes in the evening but what we experienced looked promising.

The establishment has room for what looks like a DJ booth for livelier evenings and given the warmer weather we have been having lately, one wonders what the al fresco dining experience would be like.

The food

Food at Sandton’s Roar Bistro and Bar | Picture: Supplied

As an establishment that draws inspiration from a Parisian street-side setup, Roar Bistro and Bar offers a tapas-style menu.

The menu features what the restaurant’s founders, the Legacy Group, refer to as a delectable melting pot of global flavours.

Roar even has a deli for passersby needing to grab something quick and delicious on the go. According to Roar, their deli boasts a “plethora of freshly baked pastries, patisseries, and hand-crafted sandwiches” starting from around R20 to R30.

Those looking to dine in or order something more substantial have their pick of a small plate menu with a fusion of African, European, Middle Eastern and Mauritian flavours starting from about R45 for a small plate item and prices beginning at about R25 for their tasty sides.

The thing about Roar that evokes visions of a watering hole is the fact that the restaurant’s small plates are great for sharing.

This allows diners with a taste for adventure the chance to enjoy different flavours and this also ties into the international trend of being able to taste a little of everything. Something that executive chef Atma Mahadea and restauranteur consultant, Larry Steenkamp, say is also perfect for the Joburg culture of dining to socialize.

Some of the signature dishes on the menu include the curried coconut mussels, deep-fried whole fish, Mauritian chicken curry (R325) and the Asador lamb with pomegranate & yoghurt (R350).

The Bar area at Sandton’s Roar | Picture: Supplied

Those who enjoy an alcoholic beverage or two can choose to enjoy a glass of bubbles (from about R95 for a glass of MCC) or a whisky cocktail (around R170) crafted by the resident mixologist. There is also a wide selection of wines on the restaurant’s bespoke wine list in addition to beers and other handcrafted cocktails.

Roar Bistro and Bar is open every day from 06:30 am to 10:30pm.

Ratings:

Food: 8/10

Service: 7/10

Ambience: 6/10

Decor: 6.5/10

