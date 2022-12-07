Usher in the festive season with a Durbanville Hills gift set

Sponsored

The beautifully packaged gifting options from Durbanville Hills are a celebration of the cellar’s cool climate terroir, where cooling sea breezes and morning mist bathe the slopes with cool, moist air, allowing the grapes to ripen leisurely and optimally.

The Collectors Reserve range is inspired by the Mother City’s radiant energy and creativity, and our winemakers selected the finest grapes from the best vineyards in Cape Town.

Each wine in the range is paired with prominent landmarks of the city, many visible from Durbanville Hills, and exquisitely illustrated by Capetonian artist Theo Paul Vorster.

One of the gift sets includes a bottle of the Cape Mist Sauvignon Blanc, and the Lighthouse Merlot, and a set of six coasters portraying the prominent landmarks.

At the recent Veritas Wine Awards, the Sauvignon Blanc was awarded double gold and the Merlot, with a gold medal.

The Cape Mist Sauvignon Blanc is named after this natural phenomenon in Cape Town, which stealthily moves a cool Atlantic breeze over Table Bay.

The mist provides a soft blanket over the surrounding slopes, and creates the perfect cool climate conditions associated with the Durbanville terroir, allowing the grapes to ripen leisurely with abundant flavours and balanced acidity.

The cheery red and white candy-striped lighthouse in Green Point with its foghorn, affectionately known as “Moaning Minnie”, is beautifully illustrated on the Collectors Reserve Lighthouse Merlot.

The lighthouse is well-known for guiding ships along the rugged, misty Cape coast, the very misty conditions that are ideal for developing the Merlot’s characteristic mint and red cherry aromas.

There are many other gifts to choose and carefully curated by there winemakers. The collection of Durbanville Hills gifting will captivate the senses of your wine-lover friends and family.

Visit www.durbanvillehills.co.za for the full range of special gifting options.