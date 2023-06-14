Hellmann’s mayonnaise back on Pick n Pay shelves

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Pick n Pay announced on Wednesday that Hellmann’s mayonnaise is back on its shelves due to customer demand.

Following an announcement on Twitter earlier this year, Hellmann’s bid farewell to South Africa.

On its Twitter page in February, the brand posted the following message:

“It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s mayonnaise But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years.”

History of Hellmann’s mayonnaise

In 1913, Richard Hellman crafted the initial batches of mouthwatering mayonnaise at a deli shop in New York, giving birth to the iconic brand.

Given its long-standing history and the love for its taste among customers, South Africans were not happy about the idea of purchasing alternatives.

ALSO READ: Inside Bombay Sapphire’s star studded World Gin Day celebration

Hellmanns’s mayonnaise. Picture: Supplied

Delisting of Hellmann’s mayonnaise

After the local supplier removed the product from its offerings, Pick n Pay reassured customers that they were working on bringing the mayonnaise back to its stores.

Keeping its promise, Pick n Pay customers can now find the mayonnaise in more than 100 stores across the country. It will come in two jar sizes: 800g and 400g.

Calvin Watson, Pick n Pay’s Head of Edible Groceries, said in a statement that they searched for alternative suppliers to ensure the product’s return.

“When the local supplier delisted the product earlier this year, our customers were heartbroken. In keeping with our customer promise to deliver the products they want and need, we immediately started exploring other supply options around the world to get the product back on our shelves as quickly as possible,” said Watson.

For loyal customers in urgent need of the product, it can be purchased immediately from Pick n Pay or ordered through Mr D for speedy delivery within one hour.

*Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele

NOW READ: Patrons heartbroken as Imbizo Shisanyama in Mall of Thembisa announces permanent closure