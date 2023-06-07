Recipe of the day: Three chicken fillet recipes to try for dinner

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Chicken fillets are often assumed to be too dry to enjoy as a dish on their own, and is normally added to curries, stir-fry and stews to make the chicken a little juicier.

If you bought chicken fillets on special, don’t stress, stew and stir-fry do not even have to be on the menu at all.

We found three delicious chicken fillet recipes that can be just as juicy and delicious when served in their normal portions, and not cut into strips.

Three chicken fillet recipes you have to try

One-pan cheese and bacon smothered chicken fillets

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

500g baby potatoes

60ml olive oil

550g chicken breasts, halved lengthways

100g bacon, chopped

200g button mushrooms, halved

1 leek halved lengthways, thinly sliced

80ml white wine or chicken stock

125ml thickened cream

¾ cup grated mozzarella

Freshly chopped parsley

Method

Microwave your potatoes following packet directions. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbs oil in a large ovenproof frying pan over high heat. Season the chicken and cook, turning, for 4-5 minutes or until browned and almost cooked through. Transfer to a plate. Add remaining oil and the bacon. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until golden. Add mushroom and leek. Cook, stirring, for 6 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a bowl. Add wine to pan. Cook, scraping to dislodge any stuck-on bits, for 1 minute. Add cream and any chicken juices. Simmer for 2 minutes or until thickened slightly. Transfer to a jug. Halve each potato and place in pan. Preheat oven grill to high. Top potato with half the leek mixture and the chicken. Pour in cream mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Top with remaining leek mixture. Grill for 3-4 minutes or until golden. Sprinkle with parsley to serve.

*This recipe was found on www.taste.com.au.

Sheet pan chicken parmesan

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 tsp crushed garlic’

Kosher salt and pepper

2 cups panko

1/3 cup plus 2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

4 chicken fillets each split, making 8 small cutlets

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup marinara sauce

114g grated mozzarella cheese, not fresh

Chopped parsley for serving

Method

Arrange oven racks so 1 is about 15cm from broiler and heat oven to 230°C. Rub large rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon oil. Place flour in shallow bowl. In second shallow bowl, beat together eggs, garlic, 2 tablespoons water, and 3/4 teaspoon salt. In third bowl, combine panko with 1/3 cup Parmesan, then toss with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Toss chicken in lemon juice. Dip chicken in flour, then egg mixture (letting excess drip off), then panko mixture, patting to help it adhere; transfer to prepared baking sheet. Roast until chicken is golden brown and cooked through, 12 to 18 minutes. Heat broiler. Spoon marinara sauce over chicken and sprinkle with mozzarella and remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Broil on top rack until cheese has melted and turned golden brown in spots, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley if desired.

*This recipe was found on www.goodhousekeeping.com.

Honey garlic chicken fillets

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

500g chicken fillets

Salt and pepper

¼ cup flour

3 ½ tbsp unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar or white or other clear vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1/3 cup hone (or maple syrup)

Method

Cut the breasts in half horizontally to create 4 steaks in total. Sprinkle each side with salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow dish. Coat chicken in flour and shake off excess. Melt most of the butter in a large skillet over high heat – hold back about 1 tsp for later. Place chicken in skillet and cook for 2 – 3 minutes until golden. Turn and cook the other side for 1 minute. Turn heat down slightly to medium high. Make a bit of room in the pan and add garlic and top with remaining dab of butter. Stir garlic briefly once butter melts. Add vinegar, soy sauce and honey. Stir / shake pan to combine. Bring sauce to simmer, then simmer for 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Turn chicken to coat in sauce. If the sauce gets too thick, add a touch of water and stir. Remove from stove immediately. Place chicken on plates and drizzle over remaining sauce.

*This recipe was found on www.recipetineats.com.

