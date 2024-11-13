Recipe of the day: Creamy mushroom orzo pasta

If you're craving comfort food, this creamy mushroom orzo is just what you need! It's like a simple, relaxed version of risotto.

Filled with earthy mushrooms, smooth cream, and a splash of lemon, this one-pan dish also has Parmesan, baby spinach, and a touch of Worcestershire sauce, making every bite full of flavour.

This dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a weekend treat.

Creamy mushroom orzo pasta

Ingredients

300g orzo pasta

3 tbsp salted butter

300g mixed exotic mushrooms combination of shiitake, king oyster and shimeji mushrooms

4 garlic cloves minced

1 medium-sized shallot finely chopped

chilli flakes optional

3/4 cup cream

generous handful of finely grated parmesan cheese you will need extra for serving

Worcestershire sauce

2 handfuls of baby spinach

small bunch of fresh basil leaves

juice of 1 lemon as well as its zest

Method

In a medium-sized pot bring water to aboil for the Orzo, make sure to salt it generously. Once boiling add the Orzo and cook until al dente. While the Orzo cooks, carry on with the sauce. Wash and slice up your mushrooms, then in a large frying pan add about 2 tablespoons of butter over medium/high heat. Add the mushrooms and sauté them for ±6 minutes, stirring them to ensure they brown evenly. Once browned add some salt and pepper, fry for a minute longer then take them out of the pan and set aside. In the same pan over low heat, add another generous spoonful of butter along with the garlic, chopped-up shallot and chilli flakes (optional). Sauté them for a few minutes, until soft. Then pop in the cooked mushrooms, cream, parmesan cheese and a small swig of Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and ground black pepper before cooking the sauce (still over low heat) for a few minutes until it thickens slightly. Once the pasta is al dente, drain it (reserving 1/2 cup of the starchy eater) and pour it into the pan with the sauce. Continue cooking for a couple of minutes, stirring frequently. Remove the pan from the heat before adding the baby spinach, lemon juice and zest, taste to see if it needs more salt and pepper. If the pasta feels like it should have a bit more sauce, add a bit of the pasta water from above. Serve up a big bowl with extra parmesan cheese grated on top and a small handful of fresh basil. Enjoy!

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

