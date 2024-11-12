Recipe of the day: Chocolate-caramel dream cake
Craving a little extra sweetness? Treat yourself to a slice of this delicious cake.
Chocolate-caramel dream cake. Picture: Supplied
This simple recipe combines chocolate cake with a delicious caramel centre, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
It is perfect for a special dessert or just to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Chocolate-caramel dream cake
Ingredients
- 1 box chocolate cake mix
- 2 360g cans of caramel treat
- 2 Tbsp milk
- 1 cup cream
- 1 Tbsp icing sugar
- For dusting: Cocoa powder
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Follow the instructions on the chocolate cake box to prepare the mixture.
- Spray a bundt cake tin with cooking spray.
- Pour half of the batter into the cake tin.
- Spoon one can of caramel treat into the centre of the batter.
- Top with the remaining batter and bake for 30–40 minutes until done.
- Let the cake cool for 15 minutes before you turn it out.
- Mix the second can of caramel treat with the milk and beat until smooth and runny.
- Pour the sauce into a jug.
- Whip the cream until soft peaks form, mix in the icing sugar and drop spoonfuls of the whipped cream on the cake, then dust with cocoa powder.
- Serve with the caramel sauce.
*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.
