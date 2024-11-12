Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

12 Nov 2024

03:34 pm

Recipe of the day: Chocolate-caramel dream cake

Craving a little extra sweetness? Treat yourself to a slice of this delicious cake.

Recipe

Chocolate-caramel dream cake. Picture: Supplied

This simple recipe combines chocolate cake with a delicious caramel centre, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

It is perfect for a special dessert or just to satisfy your sweet tooth!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Cheesy cottage pie

Chocolate-caramel dream cake

Ingredients

  • 1 box chocolate cake mix
  • 2 360g cans of caramel treat
  • 2 Tbsp milk
  • 1 cup cream
  • 1 Tbsp icing sugar
  • For dusting: Cocoa powder

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Follow the instructions on the chocolate cake box to prepare the mixture.
  3. Spray a bundt cake tin with cooking spray.
  4. Pour half of the batter into the cake tin.
  5. Spoon one can of caramel treat into the centre of the batter.
  6. Top with the remaining batter and bake for 30–40 minutes until done.
  7. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes before you turn it out.
  8. Mix the second can of caramel treat with the milk and beat until smooth and runny.
  9. Pour the sauce into a jug.
  10. Whip the cream until soft peaks form, mix in the icing sugar and drop spoonfuls of the whipped cream on the cake, then dust with cocoa powder.
  11. Serve with the caramel sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

Print

Chocolate-caramel dream cake

Recipe

  • Author: Elmarie Berry

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 box chocolate cake mix

    • 2 360g cans of caramel treat

    • 2 Tbsp milk

    • 1 cup cream

    • 1 Tbsp icing sugar

    • For dusting: Cocoa powder

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Follow the instructions on the chocolate cake box to prepare the mixture.

  3. Spray a bundt cake tin with cooking spray.

  4. Pour half of the batter into the cake tin.

  5. Spoon one can of caramel treat into the centre of the batter.

  6. Top with the remaining batter and bake for 30–40 minutes until done.

  7. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes before you turn it out.

  8. Mix the second can of caramel treat with the milk and beat until smooth and runny.

  9. Pour the sauce into a jug.

  10. Whip the cream until soft peaks form, mix in the icing sugar and drop spoonfuls of the whipped cream on the cake, then dust with cocoa powder.

  11. Serve with the caramel sauce.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Smash burger

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Who do you call? Tshwane on high alert for severe weather; 107 emergency line down
News ‘Hands off Dr Phophi Ramathuba’- Premier in hot seat over comments to Zimbabwean patient
Courts Brian Wainstein murder trial: Mark Lifman hit delays ‘anxious’ Mr X’s testimony
News Legal battle over? – Expert to be roped in to resolve Eskom and City Power’s billing dispute
Courts Magistrate tells Mboro: ‘I’m explaining consequences of failing to appear in court and you’re praying?’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES