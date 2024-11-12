Recipe of the day: Chocolate-caramel dream cake

Craving a little extra sweetness? Treat yourself to a slice of this delicious cake.

This simple recipe combines chocolate cake with a delicious caramel centre, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

It is perfect for a special dessert or just to satisfy your sweet tooth!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Cheesy cottage pie

Chocolate-caramel dream cake

Ingredients

1 box chocolate cake mix

2 360g cans of caramel treat

2 Tbsp milk

1 cup cream

1 Tbsp icing sugar

For dusting: Cocoa powder

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Follow the instructions on the chocolate cake box to prepare the mixture. Spray a bundt cake tin with cooking spray. Pour half of the batter into the cake tin. Spoon one can of caramel treat into the centre of the batter. Top with the remaining batter and bake for 30–40 minutes until done. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes before you turn it out. Mix the second can of caramel treat with the milk and beat until smooth and runny. Pour the sauce into a jug. Whip the cream until soft peaks form, mix in the icing sugar and drop spoonfuls of the whipped cream on the cake, then dust with cocoa powder. Serve with the caramel sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

Chocolate-caramel dream cake Read more Recipe of the day: Cheesy cottage pie Author: Elmarie Berry Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 box chocolate cake mix

2 360g cans of caramel treat

2 Tbsp milk

1 cup cream

1 Tbsp icing sugar

For dusting: Cocoa powder

Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C. Follow the instructions on the chocolate cake box to prepare the mixture. Spray a bundt cake tin with cooking spray. Pour half of the batter into the cake tin. Spoon one can of caramel treat into the centre of the batter. Top with the remaining batter and bake for 30–40 minutes until done. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes before you turn it out. Mix the second can of caramel treat with the milk and beat until smooth and runny. Pour the sauce into a jug. Whip the cream until soft peaks form, mix in the icing sugar and drop spoonfuls of the whipped cream on the cake, then dust with cocoa powder. Serve with the caramel sauce.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Smash burger