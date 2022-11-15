Products to savour and try this month

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There are exciting and interesting offerings in the food and drink market and we tried some of them.

From savouring Mopani protein bars to full-bodied red wines and non-alcoholic spirits.

New products to try

Mopani worms protein bars

Some scientists and food chefs have been beating the drum that we need to eat more insects not only because of sustainability, but also because they are packed with protein.

Mopani worms are synonymous with the province of Limpopo, a favourite delicacy and a popular snack in parts of South Africa.

Earlier this year, we tried some Mopani Queens bites that come in different flavours, they are dried spiced Mopani worms that come in chutney, barbecue, peri-peri and tomato Mopani tortilla chips.

In that case, we loved them, so when a box of Matomani protein bars was delivered to us on request, we were curious about how local companies produce these in-demand organic protein bars.

Picture: Supplied

They are beautifully packaged and are clearly stated to what they are, from the branding and communication to the consumer. The Mopani protein bar is covered in dark chocolate, it looks like a protein bar and from the first bite, the texture is quite nutty and chewy. If you haven’t had a Mopani worm before you may not tell the difference.

However, since I have, the Mopani worms are in powder form, the taste of it was distinctive but not strong nor overpowering, it is rich in flavour.

The other benefits include being high in omega-3 and in fibre.

The Matomani comes in boxes of five,10 and 20. Starting price is R100. They are great as a snack, post-workout or when you crave something sweet but healthy.

Wine with Me

Many are aware that the wine industry in the country is majority white-owned from the wine farms in the Western Cape and the wine offered in liquor stores.

This is slowly changing including market entrees from Volente Naidoo of Vera Volente’s wine.

A wine lover herself, she hosted an elegant launch at DaVinci Hotel in Johannesburg, to mark the milestone. Naidoo said the journey didn’t feel like work because of her passion for fine dining and wine.

Vera Volente wine. Picture: Supplied

With sheer domination, a process that took a year to complete, Vera Volente’s red wine is now in fruition.

As this is a start-up business, Naidoo didn’t mind having her family and friends as her “guinea pigs”, as their taste buds should be appalled because their Vera Volente red is one of the best I’ve ever tasted.

It is bold yet balanced, the notes smell good and dance perfectly on the palette on the first sip. Often reds can be quite strong and difficult to drink after a few sips. However, as a bold red it’s an easy drinker usually associated with white wine.

Vera Volente was made to be paired well with good food.

Naidoo also wanted wine to be a chosen beverage amongst a diverse group of people, why the wine can work for dishes such as lamb biryani, braai and steak or just on its own.

Vera Volente red wine is available on winewithmesa.co.za.

Non-alcoholic bourbon

Alcohol-free beverages are becoming more of the norm in society as some people are ditching it entirely. In doing so this has opened up a market of non-drinkers to have spirits, ciders and wines that have less alcohol percentage or are completely alcohol-free.

Lyres have astonishingly made alcohol-free spirits such as a Dry London Spirit (Gin alternative), Italian Spritz (an Amalfi Spritz), American Malt (Bourbon alternative), Coffee Originale (for an Espresso Martini) and White Cane Spirit (White Rum).

Lyre’s non-alcoholic. Picture: Supplied

Operating since 2019, they have had huge success in 60 countries, now in South Africa. The American malt has a rich smell reminiscent of bourbon, it can deceive any drinker at first glance. Because it has no alcohol Lyre’s spirits over 6 000 extracts, essences and distillates.

“Lyre’s spirits don’t just mimic; they have their distinction as a premium non-alcoholic beverage,” David Murphy the flavour architect for Lyre’s said.

The malt can easily work for your cocktails such as a New York sour and the days you don’t feel like some booze.

For more information visit: www.lyres.co.za