Recipe of the day: Pilchard stew recipe with chakalaka and dumplings

As living costs rise, we need to find innovative ways to get our money to stretch further, and saving on grocery costs is one of the first places where most South Africans start. This doesn’t mean that your meals have to be bland and boring, there are many delicious meals you can recreate using cheaper ingredients, such as this delicious pilchard stew recipe.

How to make this delicious Pilchard stew recipe

Ingredients

410g tin of Pilchards in tomato sauce

410g tin of Chakalaka Mild & Spicy

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 medium carrots, sliced

410g tin chopped tomatoes

2 cups (500 ml) water

4 springs of thyme

Salt and pepper to season

Dumplings

20g cold butter, cubed

2 cups (500 ml) self-raising flour

1 Tbsp fresh herbs, chopped

1 cup (250 ml) cheddar cheese, grated

½ cup (125 ml) full cream milk

Method

In a medium pot sauté the onion and garlic. Add the carrots and cook for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, stock, thyme and bay leaves. Simmer for 15 minutes then add the fish and cook for further 10 minutes.

For the dumplings

Rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. Stir in the cheese and herbs and make a well in the centre. Add the milk gradually while you stir. Shape the dough into 8 – 12 balls, flatten slightly and arrange them on top of the fish stew. Cover and simmer for 15 – 20 minutes or until dumplings are cooked.

*This recipe was found on www.luckystar.co.za.

