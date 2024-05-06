Recipe of the day: Cheese muffins and soufflé
Whether you're having a lazy brunch or hosting a fancy dinner, these dishes will wow everyone at your table.
Cheese Muffins and Soufflé. Pictures: iStock
Imagine biting into a warm, fluffy muffin loaded with gooey cheese, or enjoying a light and fluffy soufflé with a cheesy kick.
From the comforting aroma of freshly baked muffins to the delicate puff of a soufflé, these dishes are sure to satisfy your cravings for cheesy delights.
Cheese muffins and soufflé
For Cheese Muffins
Ingredients
- 50g butter, melted
- 200g grated cheddar cheese
- 300g plain flour
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½tsp cayenne pepper
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 large egg, whisked
- 1 cup milk
- 60g sour cream or plain yoghurt
- 85ml vegetable oil
Method
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Brush a 12-hole standard muffin tin with butter.
- Place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cayenne pepper and salt into a large bowl and mix to combine.
- In a separate bowl, mix the butter, egg, milk, sour cream/yoghurt and oil. Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients bowl and mix well.
- Incorporate the grated cheese, making sure you don’t overmix.
- Using a tablespoon or ice cream scooper, divide the mixture between the 12 muffin holes.
- Bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until the muffins are golden.
- Remove and cool slightly before cutting them in half and slathering them with butter!
*This recipe was sent by JAQ Communications/Capsicum Culinary Studio
For cheese souffle
Ingredients
- 50g butter
- 35g plain flour
- 400ml milk
- 5 eggs, separated
- 80g gruyere cheese, grated
- Pinch ground nutmeg
- Finely chopped fresh chives, to serve
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a deep ovenproof dish with butter.
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat until foaming. Add flour.
- Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, for 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is bubbling.
- Remove from heat. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Return to heat.
- Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until the mixture has thickened and coats the back of the spoon.
- Remove from heat. Stir in egg yolks, cheese and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper.
- Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold through the cheese mixture.
- Spoon into the greased dish and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and puffed.
- Top with chives and serve with steamed vegetables.
*This recipe was sent by JAQ Communications/ Capsicum Culinary Studio
