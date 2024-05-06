Recipes

Recipe of the day: Cheese muffins and soufflé

Whether you're having a lazy brunch or hosting a fancy dinner, these dishes will wow everyone at your table.

Cheese Muffins and Soufflé

Cheese Muffins and Soufflé. Pictures: iStock

Imagine biting into a warm, fluffy muffin loaded with gooey cheese, or enjoying a light and fluffy soufflé with a cheesy kick.

From the comforting aroma of freshly baked muffins to the delicate puff of a soufflé, these dishes are sure to satisfy your cravings for cheesy delights.

Cheese muffins and soufflé

For Cheese Muffins

Ingredients

  • 50g butter, melted
  • 200g grated cheddar cheese 
  • 300g plain flour
  • 1½ tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • ½tsp cayenne pepper
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 large egg, whisked
  • 1 cup milk
  • 60g sour cream or plain yoghurt
  • 85ml vegetable oil 

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180C.
  2. Brush a 12-hole standard muffin tin with butter.
  3. Place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cayenne pepper and salt into a large bowl and mix to combine.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix the butter, egg, milk, sour cream/yoghurt and oil. Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients bowl and mix well.
  5. Incorporate the grated cheese, making sure you don’t overmix.
  6. Using a tablespoon or ice cream scooper, divide the mixture between the 12 muffin holes.
  7. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until the muffins are golden.
  8. Remove and cool slightly before cutting them in half and slathering them with butter!

*This recipe was sent by JAQ Communications/Capsicum Culinary Studio

For cheese souffle

Ingredients

  • 50g butter
  • 35g plain flour
  • 400ml milk
  • 5 eggs, separated
  • 80g gruyere cheese, grated
  • Pinch ground nutmeg
  • Finely chopped fresh chives, to serve

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a deep ovenproof dish with butter.
  2. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat until foaming. Add flour.
  3. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, for 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is bubbling.
  4. Remove from heat. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Return to heat.
  5. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until the mixture has thickened and coats the back of the spoon.
  6. Remove from heat. Stir in egg yolks, cheese and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper.
  7. Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold through the cheese mixture.
  8. Spoon into the greased dish and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and puffed.
  9. Top with chives and serve with steamed vegetables.

*This recipe was sent by JAQ Communications/ Capsicum Culinary Studio

