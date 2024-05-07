Healthy Tuesday lunch: Cauliflower rice with broccoli, baby spinach and peas recipe

Dive into a journey of nutritious indulgence with today's healthy recipe.

Indulge in a flavorful low-carb delight with this cauliflower rice recipe curated by Iné Reynierse from Low Carb is Lekker.

Bursting with wholesome goodness, this dish offers a symphony of healthy flavours and textures that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Cauliflower rice with broccoli, baby spinach and peas

Ingredients

400g cauliflower florets

300g broccoli florets

2-3 cups loosely packed baby spinach leaves

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

½ cup frozen peas, thawed

2-3 tbsp grated Parmesan-style cheese or nutritional yeast, optional

1 garlic clove, crushed or finely chopped

1 tsp lemon zest

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Method

Place the cauliflower, broccoli and spinach in a food processor and pulse until they resemble grains of rice. Do this in batches if necessary. Heat the oil and butter in a pan on medium. Add the cauli-rice mixture and stir-fry for 4-5 minutes, stirring continuously to ensure it doesn’t burn. Remove from the heat and tip into a serving bowl. Add the peas, grated cheese or nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss gently to combine. Serve warm with your choice of meat, chicken, or fish, or leave to cool and serve as a salad with chicken or grilled tuna, with something like an Olive Pesto Yoghurt Dressing on the side.

Lekker tip: Thaw frozen peas at room temperature, or place them in a sieve or colander and pour over some boiling water. Drain before adding to the cauli-rice.

*These recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

