Healthy Tuesday lunch: Cauliflower rice with broccoli, baby spinach and peas recipe
Dive into a journey of nutritious indulgence with today's healthy recipe.
Cauliflower rice with broccoli, baby spinach and peas recipe. Picture: Supplied
Indulge in a flavorful low-carb delight with this cauliflower rice recipe curated by Iné Reynierse from Low Carb is Lekker.
Bursting with wholesome goodness, this dish offers a symphony of healthy flavours and textures that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Summer plum and prawn salad
Cauliflower rice with broccoli, baby spinach and peas
Ingredients
- 400g cauliflower florets
- 300g broccoli florets
- 2-3 cups loosely packed baby spinach leaves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- ½ cup frozen peas, thawed
- 2-3 tbsp grated Parmesan-style cheese or nutritional yeast, optional
- 1 garlic clove, crushed or finely chopped
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- Salt and ground black pepper to taste
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tuscan chicken
Method
- Place the cauliflower, broccoli and spinach in a food processor and pulse until they resemble grains of rice. Do this in batches if necessary.
- Heat the oil and butter in a pan on medium.
- Add the cauli-rice mixture and stir-fry for 4-5 minutes, stirring continuously to ensure it doesn’t burn.
- Remove from the heat and tip into a serving bowl.
- Add the peas, grated cheese or nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss gently to combine.
- Serve warm with your choice of meat, chicken, or fish, or leave to cool and serve as a salad with chicken or grilled tuna, with something like an Olive Pesto Yoghurt Dressing on the side.
Lekker tip: Thaw frozen peas at room temperature, or place them in a sieve or colander and pour over some boiling water. Drain before adding to the cauli-rice.
*These recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random HousePrint
Cauliflower rice with broccoli, baby spinach and peas
Ingredients
-
- 400 g cauliflower florets
-
- 300 g broccoli florets
-
- 2–3 cups loosely packed baby spinach leaves
-
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
-
- 1 Tbsp butter
-
- ½ cup frozen peas, thawed
-
- 2–3 Tbsp grated Parmesan-style cheese or nutritional yeast, optional
-
- 1 garlic clove, crushed or finely chopped
-
- 1 tsp lemon zest
-
- Salt and ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Place the cauliflower, broccoli, and spinach in a food processor and pulse until they resemble grains of rice. Do this in batches if necessary.
- Heat the oil and butter in a pan on medium.
- Add the cauli-rice mixture and stir-fry for 4–5 minutes, stirring continuously to ensure it doesn’t burn.
- Remove from the heat and tip into a serving bowl.
- Add the peas, grated cheese or nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss gently to combine.
- Serve warm with your choice of meat, chicken, or fish, or leave to cool and serve as a salad with chicken or grilled tuna, with something like an Olive Pesto Yoghurt Dressing on the side.
Notes
Thaw frozen peas at room temperature, or place them in a sieve or colander and pour over some boiling water. Drain before adding to the cauli-rice.