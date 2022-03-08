4 scrumptious load shedding recipes that require no electricity

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has done it again, and in the process, ruined all of South Africa’s dinner plans after announcing extended stage 2 load shedding starting on Tuesday and carrying on until Saturday morning.

This means many people will have to come up with creative dinner ideas if they are not lucky enough to have a gas stove handy to make their meals and warm their water.

We have compiled a few recipes that are so versatile, that for some of them you don’t even need any appliances. Just a traditional South African braai.

Easy garlic bread recipe in gas stove

Garlic bread. Picture: iStock

Ingredients:

Dough

1 tsp yeast

1 tsp sugar

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

¼ cup water

1 cup flour

1 tbsp powder milk

Garlic bread filling

Handful of cheese

Chilli flakes (as needed)

1 tsp of oregano

Garlic butter

A small handful of chopped coriander

1 tbsp of chopped garlic

1 tsp of soft butter

Method

Mix the dough ingredients well until a softball forms. Place in a bowl and cover with cling fling to rest for one hour. After the dough has risen, roll the dough and form into a ball. Flatten the dough be using a rolling pin. Cover the bottom of a a pan or baking mol with a baking sheet, Carefully place the dough on top. Spread the filling ingredients on one side of the dough, half the other side. Pinch the sides and middle together. For the garlic butter, mix the ingredients well Brush the garlic butter on top of the dough, sprinkle chilli flakes on top, optional. Score the dough with a knife, about 1.5 centimetres apart. Place on a medium heat gas stove plate, cover and cook for 25 minutes.

This recipe can be found on Elisa’s Cooking Recipes

Braai pie

Chicken pie. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 rolls puff pastry

1 bunch spinach – not chopped or baby spinach

1 chicken breast

125g bacon – bits

1 small onion

1/2 red and/or yellow pepper – diced

1 punnet mushrooms

Cheddar cheese – (and Mozarella) to taste

Method

Defrost the dough overnight and roll the first one out onto the grid.Tip: use some Olive Oil or Spray & Cook on the grid before laying out the dough. Fry onion, bacon and peppers together, and if you’re using chicken in your recipe, fry (or braai) the chicken. Place half of the raw spinach on the dough. Make sure to dry the spinach off properly before placing it on the dough. The less water/moisture you have before you start, the better. Optional, add a layer of cheese here as well, but most times you only need to top it off with cheese at the end. Cut chicken into pieces and place on spinach. Add onion, pepper and bacon mixture. Slice and add the mushrooms. Add a final layer of cheese(s) Finish off with the rest of the spinach. The Spinach should cover the dough nicely, it helps to prevent too many juices from seeping through and getting the dough wet. Place the second roll of dough on top. Seal the dough (as if you are making pies). Tip: Egg wash the dough for that extra golden brown effect. Place it high up on the fire and turn constantly until golden brown. Added tip from the chef: This is not a steak: rather turn too much than too little.

This recipe was found on braaiboy.co.za

“The load shedding dog”

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 Cheesy hot dog bun

2 Eskort Chicken and Cheese Viennas

½ cup of Eskort BBQ pulled pork

2 tsbp creamy mayonnaise

2 tsbp Eskort tomato sauce

Method:

Check the battery on your phone and calculate how long your battery will last when using the flashlight. Shuffle your way to the fridge and take all your ingredients out. Assemble the hot dog while balancing your phone against your coffee cup or wine bottle. Enjoy your hot dog while the sound of your neighbour’s generator sings you a sweet song.

This recipe was found on eskort.com/eskort/recipes.

Avocado and chickpea tacos

Tacos. Picture: iStock

Ingreidents

Can of Chickpeas

Avocado

Slaw (chopped red cabbage)

Coriander

Red pepper flakes

Tortillas

Taco toppings

Method

Simply stir and lightly mash together chickpeas, avocado, cilantro, slaw and seasoning. Then, add the mixture to flour or corn tortillas or lettuce leaves. To brighten it all up, add a drizzle of sriracha sauce, a squirt of lime juice and some crumbled some cheese. If you prefer to stick with a more plant-based or vegan diet, simply leave off the cheese.

This recipe was found on kimcravings.com