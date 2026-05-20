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Recipe of the day: Baked Chocolate Fudge Avo Pudding

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

20 May 2026

04:40 pm

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Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, it's perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while offering a nourishing treat that's ideal for dinner parties or cozy nights in.

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Picture supplied

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Baked Chocolate Fudge Avo Pudding is a decadent dessert that combines the richness of chocolate with the creamy, velvety texture of avocado.

This modern twist on classic chocolate pudding is both indulgent and surprisingly wholesome.

Serves: 8

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour + cooling

Ingredients:

  • 375 ml (1½ cups) sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
  • 180 ml (¾ cup) cocoa powder
  • 180 ml (¾ cup) cake flour
  • Pinch salt
  • 60 g butter, melted
  • 180 ml (¾ cup) mashed avocado
  • 200 g dark chocolate, chopped

Method

  1. Bake for about 1 hour or until the edges are just set, but the inside is still gooey. Cool for about 20 minutes before serving.
  2. Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a 2L baking dish.
  3. Beat sugar, eggs, and vanilla for 10 minutes until thickened. Sift over the cocoa, flour, and salt and fold in until just combined.
  4. Slowly pour in melted butter while stirring until incorporated. Stir in avocado and chocolate. Spoon into a greased dish.
  5. Place the dish into a deep oven tray and fill the tray with enough hot water to come halfway up the side of the baking dish.

Recipe supplied by: www.avocado.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Baked Chocolate Fudge Avo Pudding

Picture supplied

Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, it’s perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while offering a nourishing treat that’s ideal for dinner parties or cosy nights in.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 4 eggs

    • 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence

    • 180 ml (¾ cup) cocoa powder

    • 180 ml (¾ cup) cake flour

    • Pinch salt

    • 60 g butter, melted

    • 180 ml (¾ cup) mashed avocado

    • 200 g dark chocolate, chopped

Instructions

  1. Bake for about 1 hour or until the edges are just set, but the inside is still gooey. Cool for about 20 minutes before serving.

  2. Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a 2L baking dish.

  3. Beat sugar, eggs, and vanilla for 10 minutes until thickened. Sift over the cocoa, flour, and salt and fold in until just combined.

  4. Slowly pour in melted butter while stirring until incorporated. Stir in avocado and chocolate. Spoon into a greased dish.

  5. Place the dish into a deep oven tray and fill the tray with enough hot water to come halfway up the side of the baking dish.

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