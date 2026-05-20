Recipe of the day: Baked Chocolate Fudge Avo Pudding

Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, it's perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while offering a nourishing treat that's ideal for dinner parties or cozy nights in.

Baked Chocolate Fudge Avo Pudding is a decadent dessert that combines the richness of chocolate with the creamy, velvety texture of avocado.

This modern twist on classic chocolate pudding is both indulgent and surprisingly wholesome.

Serves: 8

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour + cooling

Ingredients:

375 ml (1½ cups) sugar

4 eggs

7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence

180 ml (¾ cup) cocoa powder

180 ml (¾ cup) cake flour

Pinch salt

60 g butter, melted

180 ml (¾ cup) mashed avocado

200 g dark chocolate, chopped

Method

Bake for about 1 hour or until the edges are just set, but the inside is still gooey. Cool for about 20 minutes before serving. Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a 2L baking dish. Beat sugar, eggs, and vanilla for 10 minutes until thickened. Sift over the cocoa, flour, and salt and fold in until just combined. Slowly pour in melted butter while stirring until incorporated. Stir in avocado and chocolate. Spoon into a greased dish. Place the dish into a deep oven tray and fill the tray with enough hot water to come halfway up the side of the baking dish.

Recipe supplied by: www.avocado.co.za