Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, it's perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while offering a nourishing treat that's ideal for dinner parties or cozy nights in.
Baked Chocolate Fudge Avo Pudding is a decadent dessert that combines the richness of chocolate with the creamy, velvety texture of avocado.
This modern twist on classic chocolate pudding is both indulgent and surprisingly wholesome.
Serves: 8
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour + cooling
Ingredients:
- 375 ml (1½ cups) sugar
- 4 eggs
- 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
- 180 ml (¾ cup) cocoa powder
- 180 ml (¾ cup) cake flour
- Pinch salt
- 60 g butter, melted
- 180 ml (¾ cup) mashed avocado
- 200 g dark chocolate, chopped
Method
- Bake for about 1 hour or until the edges are just set, but the inside is still gooey. Cool for about 20 minutes before serving.
- Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a 2L baking dish.
- Beat sugar, eggs, and vanilla for 10 minutes until thickened. Sift over the cocoa, flour, and salt and fold in until just combined.
- Slowly pour in melted butter while stirring until incorporated. Stir in avocado and chocolate. Spoon into a greased dish.
- Place the dish into a deep oven tray and fill the tray with enough hot water to come halfway up the side of the baking dish.
Recipe supplied by: www.avocado.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Baked Chocolate Fudge Avo Pudding
Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, it’s perfect for satisfying sweet cravings while offering a nourishing treat that’s ideal for dinner parties or cosy nights in.
Ingredients
-
- 375 ml (1½ cups) sugar
-
- 4 eggs
-
- 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
-
- 180 ml (¾ cup) cocoa powder
-
- 180 ml (¾ cup) cake flour
-
- Pinch salt
-
- 60 g butter, melted
-
- 180 ml (¾ cup) mashed avocado
-
- 200 g dark chocolate, chopped
Instructions
- Bake for about 1 hour or until the edges are just set, but the inside is still gooey. Cool for about 20 minutes before serving.
- Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a 2L baking dish.
- Beat sugar, eggs, and vanilla for 10 minutes until thickened. Sift over the cocoa, flour, and salt and fold in until just combined.
- Slowly pour in melted butter while stirring until incorporated. Stir in avocado and chocolate. Spoon into a greased dish.
- Place the dish into a deep oven tray and fill the tray with enough hot water to come halfway up the side of the baking dish.
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