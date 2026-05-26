Recipe of the day: Durban honey chilli crunch burger

Sphelele Madondo, chef de partie at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, developed the Durban honey chilli crunch burger for International Burger Day.

Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the world and for good reason. They are fast, inexpensive and tasty.

Burgers have grown to international fame with different toppings, condiments and variations. Whether pan-fried, flame-grilled or barbecued, one thing is certain: burgers are going to be served in a bun and International Hamburger Day on 28 May is a celebration of that.

Sphelele Madondo, chef de partie at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, developed the Durban honey chilli crunch burger for International Burger Day and shares his recipe with The Citizen.

Prep: ~20 min

Cook: ~20 min

Total: ~40 minutes (or ~70 min if you do the buttermilk brine – highly recommended)

Serves: Four

Chicken

Ingredients:

4 Chicken breasts (boneless, skinless)

4 Cups of cornflakes (lightly crushed, not powder)

1 Cup flour

2 Eggs

1 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Garlic powder

1 Tsp Cajun spice

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

Season chicken with salt, pepper and Cajun spice. Set up a crumbing station with flour, egg and crushed cornflakes. Coat the chicken breasts with flour, egg and Cornflakes. Deep fry at 170°C until golden and cooked through (5-6 min) Rest on rack (keeps it crispy)

Honey, garlic & ghilli glaze

Ingredients:

½ cup honey

3 cloves of garlic (finely chopped)

1-2 tsp chilli flakes (adjust heat)

1 Tbsp butter

Method:

Melt the butter, then sauté the garlic lightly (don’t burn). Add honey, chilli, and soy. Simmer until slightly thick and sticky. Finish with vinegar/lemon for balance. Toss fried chicken lightly or brush glaze on top (don’t soak-keep crunch!)

Burger build

Ingredients:

4 Brioche buns (toasted)

Butter

Optional: pickles

Assembly:

Toast the bun with butter. Base: light layer of sauce (or mayo). Add crispy chicken. Glaze on top. Optional: Pickles for acidity. Serve on a wooden board or slate with fries on the side. Small ramekin of extra honey-chilli glaze. Garnish with fresh coriander + lime wedge.

Chef tips (make it next level): Use crushed cornflakes and Panko mix for better crunch

Infuse honey with ginger and garlic for a deeper flavour.

Recipe supplied by Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom.