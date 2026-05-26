Recipe of the day: Durban honey chilli crunch burger

Sphelele Madondo, chef de partie at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, developed the Durban honey chilli crunch burger for International Burger Day.
Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the world and for good reason. They are fast, inexpensive and tasty.
Burgers have grown to international fame with different toppings, condiments and variations. Whether pan-fried, flame-grilled or barbecued, one thing is certain: burgers are going to be served in a bun and International Hamburger Day on 28 May is a celebration of that.
Sphelele Madondo, chef de partie at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, developed the Durban honey chilli crunch burger for International Burger Day and shares his recipe with The Citizen.
Prep: ~20 min
Cook: ~20 min
Total: ~40 minutes (or ~70 min if you do the buttermilk brine – highly recommended)
Serves: Four
Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4 Chicken breasts (boneless, skinless)
- 4 Cups of cornflakes (lightly crushed, not powder)
- 1 Cup flour
- 2 Eggs
- 1 tsp Paprika
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- 1 Tsp Cajun spice
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Method:
- Season chicken with salt, pepper and Cajun spice.
- Set up a crumbing station with flour, egg and crushed cornflakes.
- Coat the chicken breasts with flour, egg and Cornflakes.
- Deep fry at 170°C until golden and cooked through (5-6 min)
- Rest on rack (keeps it crispy)
Honey, garlic & ghilli glaze
Ingredients:
- ½ cup honey
- 3 cloves of garlic (finely chopped)
- 1-2 tsp chilli flakes (adjust heat)
- 1 Tbsp butter
Method:
- Melt the butter, then sauté the garlic lightly (don’t burn).
- Add honey, chilli, and soy.
- Simmer until slightly thick and sticky.
- Finish with vinegar/lemon for balance.
- Toss fried chicken lightly or brush glaze on top (don’t soak-keep crunch!)
Burger build
Ingredients:
- 4 Brioche buns (toasted)
- Butter
- Optional: pickles
Assembly:
- Toast the bun with butter.
- Base: light layer of sauce (or mayo).
- Add crispy chicken.
- Glaze on top.
- Optional: Pickles for acidity.
- Serve on a wooden board or slate with fries on the side.
- Small ramekin of extra honey-chilli glaze.
- Garnish with fresh coriander + lime wedge.
Chef tips (make it next level): Use crushed cornflakes and Panko mix for better crunch
Infuse honey with ginger and garlic for a deeper flavour.
Recipe supplied by Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom.Print
Recipe of the day: Durban honey chilli crunch
From the Sibaya kitchens: Chef De Partie Sphelele Madondo created a Durban Honey Chilli Crunch recipe for International Burger Day.
Ingredients
Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4 Chicken breasts (boneless, skinless)
- 4 Cups of Cornflakes (lightly crushed, not powder)
- 1 Cup flour
- 2 Eggs
- 1 tsp Paprika
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- 1 Tsp Cajun spice
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Honey, Garlic & Chilli Glaze
Ingredients:
- ½ Cup honey
- 3 Cloves garlic (finely chopped)
- 1–2 tsp chilli flakes (adjust heat)
- 1 Tbsp butter
Burger Build
Ingredients:
- 4 Brioche buns (toasted)
- Butter
- Optional: pickles
Instructions
Chicken
Method:
- Season chicken with salt, pepper and Cajun spice.
- Set up a crumbing station with flour, egg and crushed Cornflakes.
- Coat the chicken breasts with flour, egg and Cornflakes.
- Deep fry at 170°C until golden and cooked through (5-6 min)
- Rest on rack (keeps it crispy)
Honey, Garlic & Chilli Glaze
Method:
- Melt the butter, then sauté the garlic lightly (don’t burn).
- Add honey, chilli, and soy.
- Simmer until slightly thick and sticky.
- Finish with vinegar/lemon for balance.
- Toss fried chicken lightly or brush glaze on top (don’t soak-keep crunch!)
Burger Build
Assembly:
- Toast the bun with butter.
- Base: light layer of sauce (or mayo).
- Add crispy chicken.
- Glaze on top.
- Optional: Pickles for acidity.
- Serve on a wooden board or slate with fries on the side.
- Small ramekin of extra honey-chilli glaze.
- Garnish with fresh coriander + lime wedge.