Recipe of the day: Hearty South African macaroni and mince recipe

As the evenings are getting cooler, it’s time to trade in those delicious fresh salads for something a little more comforting, and this macaroni and mince recipe is exactly what you need for dinner tonight.

This recipe is perfect for nights when you get home late and are looking for something quick to whip up.

Dinner can be served in under an hour and everyone will love this delicious meal.

Ingredients:

30 ml (2 Tbsp) vegetable oil

1 onion, grated

1 clove garlic, crushed

500g lean beef mince

1 Beef Stock Pot

3 ripe tomatoes, diced

30ml tomato paste

250ml (1 cup) water

5ml Origanum

30ml (2 Tbsp) margarine or butter

30ml (2 Tbsp) cake flour

500ml (2 cups) milk

500ml (2 cups) cheddar cheese, grated

2 eggs, lightly beaten

500g macaroni

Extra grated cheddar, for topping

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Heat oil in a pan and sauté the onion and garlic until tender. Add the beef mince and fry until well browned. Add the Beef Stock Pot and allow it to melt into the mince. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, water and Origanum. Simmer until the mince is cooked through and the liquid has reduced by half. In the meantime, cook the macaroni until al dente, according to the instructions on the packet. Drain and add to the cooked mince. To prepare the sauce, melt the margarine or butter in a saucepan, then whisk in the flour to form a roux. Cook for 1 minute. Whisk in the milk, all in one go, then cook over a low heat, whisking continuously, until slightly thickened. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the cheddar. Once it has melted, mix in the eggs. Place the mince mixture in a greased ovenproof dish, then pour the cheese sauce over it. Top with extra grated cheddar, and bake at 180°C for 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

This recipe was found on whatsfordinner.co.za.