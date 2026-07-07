Recipe of the day: Creamy herbed samp and broccoli

Try today's creamy herbed samp and broccoli recipe to get more greens onto your plate this season, without the extra pots, pans or guilt.
Winter has a way of quietly nudging vegetables off our plates, especially in meat and carb-loving South Africa.
As the mercury drops, breakfasts turn to toast, lunches lean towards bread and soup, and dinners get heartier – all comforting, but often at the expense of anything green.
The good news? You don’t have to choose between cosy and healthy.
Certain vegetables cook quickly and make it easy to fold vegetables straight into the meals you’re already making, whether that’s a Sunday night frittata, a simmering curry or even a grilled cheese sandwich.
With South Africans currently falling well short of recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake – and flu season adding extra incentive to keep immunity-boosting vitamin C and folate on the menu – the trick isn’t overhauling your winter diet. It’s building greens into the comfort food itself.
Try today’s recipe of the day (creamy herbed samp) to get more greens onto your plate this season, without the extra pots, pans or guilt.
Ingredients
- 1 packet broccoli
- 15g butter
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups samp (soaked overnight and rinsed
- 3 cups water or chicken stock (for cooking)
- 100g butter
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup red and green peppers, diced
- 1 cup fresh cream
- 2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp thyme (fresh or dried)
- 2 tbsp Cremora, for thickening
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Chakalaka, for serving (optional)
Method
- Rinse the soaked samp, place it in a large pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil.
- Simmer for 1.5-2 hours until soft. Drain excess water.
- In a separate pan, heat the butter and sauté the onions, peppers, and garlic until soft and fragrant.
- Add the sautéed vegetables, thyme, and parsley to the pot of soft samp.
- Pour in the fresh cream, stir in the creamer and stir well to combine.
- Simmer on low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and creamy.
- Season to taste and keep warm.
- Heat the butter in a pan over medium-high heat, and season the broccoli with salt and pepper.
- Add the broccoli to the pan, and stir-fry until just tender (4-6 minutes)
- Serve samp, topped with broccoli and a dollop of chakalaka (if using).
Recipe of the day: Creamy herbed samp and broccoli
Certain vegetable cook quickly and make it easy to fold vegetables straight into the meals you’re already making, whether that’s a Sunday-night frittata, a simmering curry or even a grilled cheese sandwich.
With South Africans currently falling well short of recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake — and flu season adding extra incentive to keep immunity-boosting vitamin C and folate on the menu — the trick isn’t overhauling your winter diet. It’s building greens into the comfort food itself.
Try today’s recipe of the day (creamy herbed samp) to get more greens onto your plate this season, without the extra pots, pans or guilt.
Ingredients
- 1 packet broccoli
- 15g butter
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups samp (soaked overnight and rinsed
- 3 cups water or chicken stock (for cooking)
- 100g butter
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup red and green peppers, diced
- 1 cup fresh cream
- 2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp thyme (fresh or dried)
- 2 tbsp Cremora, for thickening
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Chakalaka, for serving (optional)
Instructions
- Rinse the soaked samp, place it in a large pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil.
- Simmer for 1.5-2 hours until soft. Drain excess water.
- In a separate pan, heat the butter and sauté the onions, peppers, and garlic until soft and fragrant.
- Add the sautéed vegetables, thyme, and parsley to the pot of soft samp.
- Pour in the fresh cream and stir in the creamer and stir well to combine.
- Simmer on low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and creamy.
- Season to taste and keep warm.
- Heat the butter in a pan over medium-high heat, and season the broccoli with salt and pepper.
- Add the broccoli to the pan, and stir-fry until just tender (4-6 minutes)
- Serve samp, topped with broccoli and a dollop of chakalaka (if using).
– Recipe supplied by Tenderstem® broccoli.