Try today's creamy herbed samp and broccoli recipe to get more greens onto your plate this season, without the extra pots, pans or guilt.

Winter has a way of quietly nudging vegetables off our plates, especially in meat and carb-loving South Africa.

As the mercury drops, breakfasts turn to toast, lunches lean towards bread and soup, and dinners get heartier – all comforting, but often at the expense of anything green.

The good news? You don’t have to choose between cosy and healthy.

Certain vegetables cook quickly and make it easy to fold vegetables straight into the meals you’re already making, whether that’s a Sunday night frittata, a simmering curry or even a grilled cheese sandwich.

With South Africans currently falling well short of recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake – and flu season adding extra incentive to keep immunity-boosting vitamin C and folate on the menu – the trick isn’t overhauling your winter diet. It’s building greens into the comfort food itself.

Try today’s recipe of the day (creamy herbed samp) to get more greens onto your plate this season, without the extra pots, pans or guilt.

Ingredients

1 packet broccoli

15g butter

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 cups samp (soaked overnight and rinsed

3 cups water or chicken stock (for cooking)

100g butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup red and green peppers, diced

1 cup fresh cream

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp thyme (fresh or dried)

2 tbsp Cremora, for thickening

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Chakalaka, for serving (optional)

Method

Rinse the soaked samp, place it in a large pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1.5-2 hours until soft. Drain excess water. In a separate pan, heat the butter and sauté the onions, peppers, and garlic until soft and fragrant. Add the sautéed vegetables, thyme, and parsley to the pot of soft samp. Pour in the fresh cream, stir in the creamer and stir well to combine. Simmer on low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and creamy. Season to taste and keep warm. Heat the butter in a pan over medium-high heat, and season the broccoli with salt and pepper. Add the broccoli to the pan, and stir-fry until just tender (4-6 minutes) Serve samp, topped with broccoli and a dollop of chakalaka (if using).

Recipe of the day: Creamy herbed samp and broccoli Certain vegetable cook quickly and make it easy to fold vegetables straight into the meals you’re already making, whether that’s a Sunday-night frittata, a simmering curry or even a grilled cheese sandwich. With South Africans currently falling well short of recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake — and flu season adding extra incentive to keep immunity-boosting vitamin C and folate on the menu — the trick isn’t overhauling your winter diet. It’s building greens into the comfort food itself. RELATED ARTICLES Recipe of the day: Spiced coffee to beat SA’s cold conditions The Ascots offers a taste of Tightline Jozi ahead of Durban July Try today’s recipe of the day (creamy herbed samp) to get more greens onto your plate this season, without the extra pots, pans or guilt. Author: Tenderstem® Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 packet broccoli

15g butter

butter Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 cups samp (soaked overnight and rinsed

samp (soaked overnight and rinsed 3 cups water or chicken stock (for cooking)

water or chicken stock (for cooking) 100g butter

butter 1 large onion, finely chopped

large onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced

cloves garlic, minced ½ cup red and green peppers, diced

cup red and green peppers, diced 1 cup fresh cream

fresh cream 2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

fresh parsley, chopped 1 tsp thyme (fresh or dried)

thyme (fresh or dried) 2 tbsp Cremora, for thickening

Cremora, for thickening Salt and black pepper, to taste

Chakalaka, for serving (optional) Instructions Rinse the soaked samp, place it in a large pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1.5-2 hours until soft. Drain excess water. In a separate pan, heat the butter and sauté the onions, peppers, and garlic until soft and fragrant. Add the sautéed vegetables, thyme, and parsley to the pot of soft samp. Pour in the fresh cream and stir in the creamer and stir well to combine. Simmer on low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and creamy. Season to taste and keep warm. Heat the butter in a pan over medium-high heat, and season the broccoli with salt and pepper. Add the broccoli to the pan, and stir-fry until just tender (4-6 minutes) Serve samp, topped with broccoli and a dollop of chakalaka (if using).

– Recipe supplied by Tenderstem® broccoli.