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Recipe of the day: Egg and avo veggie bowl

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

13 July 2026

02:28 pm

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Quick to prepare and endlessly customisable, it's a wholesome favourite.

Egg and avo veggie bowl recipe

Picture: supplied

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Bright, fresh and packed with nutrients, the egg and avo veggie bowl is a delicious way to start your day or power through lunch. This vibrant bowl combines creamy avocado, perfectly cooked eggs, crunchy vegetables and a zesty dressing for a meal that’s as satisfying as it is healthy.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 handfuls baby spinach
  • 1 avocado, thinly sliced
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
  • 400g tin chickpeas, rinsed
  • ½ red bell pepper, chopped
  • ¼ cucumber, chopped
  • Juice of 1 small lemon
  • Black pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs, and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut into quarters.
  2. Divide the spinach between 4 bowls and top with the eggs and avocado.
  3. Combine the onion, chickpeas, red pepper, cucumber, lemon juice and black pepper. Sprinkle over the salads. Serve immediately.

Optional:

Add 170g tin of drained tuna in brine and a small handful of coriander leaves.

Print

Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday Egg and avo veg bowl

Egg and avo veggie bowl recipe

Bright, fresh, and packed with nutrients, the Egg and avo veg bowl is a delicious way to start your day or power through lunch. This vibrant bowl combines creamy avocado, perfectly cooked eggs, crunchy vegetables, and a zesty dressing for a meal that’s as satisfying as it is healthy.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 4 eggs

    • 2 handfuls baby spinach

    • 1 avocado, thinly sliced

    • ½ red onion, thinly sliced

    • 400 g tin chickpeas, rinsed

    • ½ red bell pepper, chopped

    • ¼ cucumber, chopped

    • Juice of 1 small lemon

    • Black pepper, to taste

Instructions

    1. for 10 minutes for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut into quarters.

    1. Divide the spinach between 4 bowls and top with the eggs and avocado.

    1. Combine the onion, chickpeas, red pepper, cucumber, lemon juice and black pepper. Sprinkle over the salads. Serve immediately.

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