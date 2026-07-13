Recipe of the day: Egg and avo veggie bowl

Quick to prepare and endlessly customisable, it's a wholesome favourite.

Bright, fresh and packed with nutrients, the egg and avo veggie bowl is a delicious way to start your day or power through lunch. This vibrant bowl combines creamy avocado, perfectly cooked eggs, crunchy vegetables and a zesty dressing for a meal that’s as satisfying as it is healthy.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100

Ingredients

4 eggs

2 handfuls baby spinach

1 avocado, thinly sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

400g tin chickpeas, rinsed

½ red bell pepper, chopped

¼ cucumber, chopped

Juice of 1 small lemon

Black pepper, to taste

Method:

Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs, and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut into quarters. Divide the spinach between 4 bowls and top with the eggs and avocado. Combine the onion, chickpeas, red pepper, cucumber, lemon juice and black pepper. Sprinkle over the salads. Serve immediately.

Optional:

Add 170g tin of drained tuna in brine and a small handful of coriander leaves.