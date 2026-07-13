Recipe of the day: Egg and avo veggie bowl

Quick to prepare and endlessly customisable, it's a wholesome favourite.
Bright, fresh and packed with nutrients, the egg and avo veggie bowl is a delicious way to start your day or power through lunch. This vibrant bowl combines creamy avocado, perfectly cooked eggs, crunchy vegetables and a zesty dressing for a meal that’s as satisfying as it is healthy.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 2 handfuls baby spinach
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 400g tin chickpeas, rinsed
- ½ red bell pepper, chopped
- ¼ cucumber, chopped
- Juice of 1 small lemon
- Black pepper, to taste
Method:
- Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs, and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut into quarters.
- Divide the spinach between 4 bowls and top with the eggs and avocado.
- Combine the onion, chickpeas, red pepper, cucumber, lemon juice and black pepper. Sprinkle over the salads. Serve immediately.
Optional:
Add 170g tin of drained tuna in brine and a small handful of coriander leaves.Print
Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday Egg and avo veg bowl
Bright, fresh, and packed with nutrients, the Egg and avo veg bowl is a delicious way to start your day or power through lunch. This vibrant bowl combines creamy avocado, perfectly cooked eggs, crunchy vegetables, and a zesty dressing for a meal that’s as satisfying as it is healthy.
Ingredients
-
- 4 eggs
-
- 2 handfuls baby spinach
-
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
-
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
-
- 400 g tin chickpeas, rinsed
-
- ½ red bell pepper, chopped
-
- ¼ cucumber, chopped
-
- Juice of 1 small lemon
-
- Black pepper, to taste
Instructions
-
- for 10 minutes for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut into quarters.
-
- Divide the spinach between 4 bowls and top with the eggs and avocado.
-
- Combine the onion, chickpeas, red pepper, cucumber, lemon juice and black pepper. Sprinkle over the salads. Serve immediately.