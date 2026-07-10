Cook a meal inspired by what fuels the Springboks off the field: a hearty lamb chop and veggie reminder that nutrition starts in the kitchen.

Ever wondered what the Springboks eat to fuel their performance on the field? SA Rugby and Springbok dietitian Robyn Moore have partnered with a major local retailer on a new campaign, “Eat Like a Champion,” unpacking the everyday foods behind the team’s conditioning.

Think banana bread, steak, lamb, potatoes and pasta rather than supplements or specialised diets.

In that spirit, here’s a simple, protein-rich recovery meal you can recreate at home.

Prep: 20 mins | Cook: 25 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

• 8 lamb chops

• 500g baby potatoes

• 250g Tenderstem broccoli

• ½ cup sour cream

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• Garlic and rosemary

Method

Roast baby potatoes with olive oil and seasoning until crispy. Braai or grill lamb chops with garlic and rosemary. Steam broccoli until tender. Serve broccoli with toasted almonds, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Serving Suggestion: A hearty recovery meal with protein, greens and slow-release carbohydrates.

Recipe of the day: Bok-style lamb chops and veges Bok-style lamb chops with roasted baby potatoes and Tenderstem broccoli, a recovery-friendly meal. Author: Pick n Pay

Prep Time: 20

Cook Time: 25

Total Time: 45

Yield: 4 1 x Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 8 lamb chops

lamb chops 500g baby potatoes

baby potatoes 250g Tenderstem broccoli

Tenderstem broccoli ½ cup sour cream

sour cream 2 tbsp olive oil

olive oil Garlic and rosemary Instructions Roast baby potatoes with olive oil and seasoning until crispy.

Braai or grill lamb chops with garlic and rosemary.

Steam broccoli until tender.

Serve broccoli with toasted almonds, olive oil, salt and pepper. Notes Serving suggestion: A hearty recovery meal with protein, greens and slow-release carbohydrates. Nutrition Fat: 12g

Carbohydrates: 23g

Protein: 10g

Nutrition information per 250g serving:

Energy = 1062kJ

Protein = 10g

Carbohydrates = 23g

Fat = 12g

– Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay