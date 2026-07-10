Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Bok-style lamb chops and veges

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

2 minute read

10 July 2026

05:01 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Cook a meal inspired by what fuels the Springboks off the field: a hearty lamb chop and veggie reminder that nutrition starts in the kitchen.

Recipe of the day: Bok-style lamb chops and veggies

Bok-style lamb chops with roasted baby potatoes and Tenderstem broccoli. Picture: Supplied, Pick n Pay

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Ever wondered what the Springboks eat to fuel their performance on the field? SA Rugby and Springbok dietitian Robyn Moore have partnered with a major local retailer on a new campaign, “Eat Like a Champion,” unpacking the everyday foods behind the team’s conditioning.

Think banana bread, steak, lamb, potatoes and pasta rather than supplements or specialised diets.

In that spirit, here’s a simple, protein-rich recovery meal you can recreate at home.

Prep: 20 mins | Cook: 25 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

• 8 lamb chops
• 500g baby potatoes
• 250g Tenderstem broccoli
• ½ cup sour cream
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• Garlic and rosemary

Method

  1. Roast baby potatoes with olive oil and seasoning until crispy.
  2. Braai or grill lamb chops with garlic and rosemary.
  3. Steam broccoli until tender.
  4. Serve broccoli with toasted almonds, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Serving Suggestion: A hearty recovery meal with protein, greens and slow-release carbohydrates.

Print

Recipe of the day: Bok-style lamb chops and veges

Recipe of the day: Bok-style lamb chops and veggies

Bok-style lamb chops with roasted baby potatoes and Tenderstem broccoli, a recovery-friendly meal.

  • Author: Pick n Pay
  • Prep Time: 20
  • Cook Time: 25
  • Total Time: 45
  • Yield: 4 1x

Ingredients

Scale
  • 8 lamb chops
  • 500g baby potatoes
  • 250g Tenderstem broccoli
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Garlic and rosemary

Instructions

  • Roast baby potatoes with olive oil and seasoning until crispy.
  • Braai or grill lamb chops with garlic and rosemary.
  • Steam broccoli until tender.
  • Serve broccoli with toasted almonds, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Notes

Serving suggestion: A hearty recovery meal with protein, greens and slow-release carbohydrates.

Nutrition

  • Fat: 12g
  • Carbohydrates: 23g
  • Protein: 10g

Nutrition information per 250g serving:

RELATED ARTICLES

Energy = 1062kJ
Protein = 10g
Carbohydrates = 23g
Fat = 12g

– Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay

Read more on these topics

food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News King Misuzulu responds to viral video insulting wife and Shembe
News Employers and landlords feel impact as foreign nationals leave
Courts US jails former SA Air Force brigadier-general for acting ‘as an agent of a foreign country’
Politics Are there still credible leaders in the ANC? Why Ramaphosa is struggling to make good appointments
Politics Morero assures Joburg’s residents that full blown service delivery collapse is not on the cards

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News