Cook a meal inspired by what fuels the Springboks off the field: a hearty lamb chop and veggie reminder that nutrition starts in the kitchen.
Ever wondered what the Springboks eat to fuel their performance on the field? SA Rugby and Springbok dietitian Robyn Moore have partnered with a major local retailer on a new campaign, “Eat Like a Champion,” unpacking the everyday foods behind the team’s conditioning.
Think banana bread, steak, lamb, potatoes and pasta rather than supplements or specialised diets.
In that spirit, here’s a simple, protein-rich recovery meal you can recreate at home.
Prep: 20 mins | Cook: 25 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 8 lamb chops
• 500g baby potatoes
• 250g Tenderstem broccoli
• ½ cup sour cream
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• Garlic and rosemary
Method
- Roast baby potatoes with olive oil and seasoning until crispy.
- Braai or grill lamb chops with garlic and rosemary.
- Steam broccoli until tender.
- Serve broccoli with toasted almonds, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Serving Suggestion: A hearty recovery meal with protein, greens and slow-release carbohydrates.
Recipe of the day: Bok-style lamb chops and veges
Bok-style lamb chops with roasted baby potatoes and Tenderstem broccoli, a recovery-friendly meal.
- Prep Time: 20
- Cook Time: 25
- Total Time: 45
- Yield: 4 1x
Ingredients
- 8 lamb chops
- 500g baby potatoes
- 250g Tenderstem broccoli
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Garlic and rosemary
Instructions
- Roast baby potatoes with olive oil and seasoning until crispy.
- Braai or grill lamb chops with garlic and rosemary.
- Steam broccoli until tender.
- Serve broccoli with toasted almonds, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Notes
Serving suggestion: A hearty recovery meal with protein, greens and slow-release carbohydrates.
Nutrition
- Fat: 12g
- Carbohydrates: 23g
- Protein: 10g
Nutrition information per 250g serving:
Energy = 1062kJ
Protein = 10g
Carbohydrates = 23g
Fat = 12g
– Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay