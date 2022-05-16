Delicious braai recipes to try on International BBQ Day

Lerato Maimela

It’s not quite braai day, but International BBQ Day is celebrated every year on 16 May as a tribute to, and as a reminder of the delicious and flavourful barbecued foods Americans have access to.

To celebrate International BBQ Day, recreate these mouth-watering BBQ/braai recipes for yourself and your loved ones for dinner tonight.

You can also use your leftover braai meat to create delicious, quick and easy, meaty lunch sandwiches.

BBQ grilled vegetables

Ingredients

For the vegetables

2 red bell peppers

2 yellow bell peppers

2 red onions

1 aubergine, halved lengthwise, then 1.25cm thick semi circles

2 baby marrows, 0.7cm thick slices on diagonal

2 bunches asparagus, ends trimmed

200g button mushrooms

For the grilling

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon each salt and pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup parsley, roughly chopped

For the vegetable marinade

1/3 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoon white sugar

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

1/2 teaspoon each dried basil, parsley, oregano, thyme

1/2 – 1 teaspoon chili flakes

Instructions

Cutting the vegetables

Keep pieces large for easy handling on the BBQ (so you don’t have to turn hundreds of pieces) and so they don’t fall through the grills. Bell peppers – cut the “walls” off, then cut each each on the diagonal into fairly large pieces. Onion – keep the root end in tact. Peel, cut in half, then cut into wedges through the root end.

For the marinade

Place ingredients in a jar and shake well. Set aside 10 minutes While vegetables are still hot, drizzle over Dressing and toss. Set aside 10 minutes before serving, sprinkled with parsley.

This recipe was fond on recipetineats.com

BBQ chicken

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup of your favourite BBQ sauce

Instructions

Prepare the grill for direct cooking at high heat 232 degrees C. Brush the cooking grates clean. Drizzle the chicken breasts with extra virgin olive oil and rub over the breasts. Season generously with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place the chicken breasts on the hot grill. Cover and cook for 5-6 minutes or until they easily release from the grates. Flip the chicken and cook for 4-5 minutes longer. Baste the chicken breasts with BBQ sauce, flip and cook for 2 minutes on each side. Repeat on the other side. Cook until the breasts are firm to the touch and opaque all the way through, registering 71 degrees C internal temp (the temp will rise to +-73 degrees C as the chicken rests). Transfer to a plate and cover with a piece of aluminum foil and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with more BBQ sauce if desired.

This recipe was found on foodiecrush.com

The best barbecue ribs

Ingredients

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons chili powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

2 racks baby back ribs

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 cup barbecue sauce

Instructions

Combine the brown sugar, chili powder, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the oregano, cayenne, garlic powder and onion powder in a small bowl and rub the mixture on both sides of the ribs. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight. Preheat the oven to 121 degrees C. In a roasting pan, combine the broth and vinegar. Add the ribs to the pan. Cover with foil and tightly seal. Bake 2 hours. Remove the ribs from the pan and place them on a platter. Pour the liquid from the pan into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook until reduced by half. Add the barbecue sauce. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium high. Put the ribs on the grill and cook about 5 minutes on each side, until browned and slightly charred. Cut the ribs between the bones and toss them in a large bowl with the sauce. Serve hot.

This recipe was found on foodnetwork.com

Easy BBQ pork chops

Ingredients

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

3 tablespoons honey mustard

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves

4 boneless pork loin chops

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Heat gas or charcoal grill. In small bowl, mix barbecue sauce, honey mustard and rosemary until well blended. Set aside. Sprinkle both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper. Place pork chops on grill over medium heat. Cook 15 to 20 minutes, turning once or twice, until meat thermometer inserted in center reads 62 degrees C, brushing with barbecue sauce mixture during last 5 minutes of cook time. In a saucepan, heat remaining barbecue sauce to boiling. Serve warm with pork chops.

This recipe was found on pillsbury.com

Barbecued grilled corn

Ingredients

4 ears corn, shucked

Butter, for serving

Kosher salt

Instructions

Preheat grill to high and heat for 10 minutes. (Alternatively, preheat grill pan to high.) Add corn and cook, turning often, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Spread butter over warm corn and season with salt.

This recipe was found on delish.com