Recipe of the day: Creamy chicken and mushroom linguine

Chef and Food blogger, Nolu Johnson Ngqondi says this creamy chicken and mushroom linguine pasta is her go to easy dinner after a super busy day.

Recreate this delicious, hearty pasta recipe for yourself and your loved ones to get through the chilly winter evenings.

Creamy chicken and mushroom linguine

Creamy chicken and mushroom linguine. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the pasta

Pasta

150g linguine pasta

1 litre water

3ml oil

2g salt

For the chicken and mushroom

500g chicken fillets

15ml oil

60ml butter

1 red onion, chopped

300g mushrooms, chopped

Cajun spice (optional)

For the white sauce

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

125ml milk

salt & pepper to taste

2g nutmeg

Instructions

For the pasta

Add lukewarm water in a pot. Bring to a boil and add oil and salt. Add pasta to the boiling water. Cook for 8-10 minutes till al dente. Drain the water. Rinse with cold water once cooked and put aside.

For the chicken and mushroom

Cut chicken into strips, season with salt, pepper and Cajun spice. In a sauté pan add the oil and butter. Sauté the chicken till golden brown, take out and set aside. In the same pan add the onion and mushrooms and sauté till cooked. Add the chicken again and 125ml cream. Stir and add to the pasta.

For the white sauce

In a saucepan, add the butter and let it melt. Add equal amount of flour, whisk together till a roux is formed. Let it cook a few minutes before adding your milk and gradually whisking till it’s a thick creamy sauce. Whisk to your preferred consistency, adding milk if it’s too thick. Add nutmeg, salt and pepper. When cooked, add to the creamy chicken pasta. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley. Enjoy.

This recipe was supplied by Nolu Johnson Ngqondi