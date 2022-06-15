Recipe of the day: Spicy chicken pasta

Citizen Reporter

This spicy chicken pasta is the perfect dish to be enjoyed on any day of the week. Double the ingredients to ensure you have some left over to enjoy for lunch the next day.

Enjoy this pasta dish with a side of your favourite fresh salad, or a slice or two of toasted homemade garlic bread.

Spicy chicken pasta

Spicy chicken pasta. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the chicken

250g chicken breast

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

For the pasta

200g linguine

2/3 cup heavy cream

80ml chicken stock

60ml dry white wine

30g parmesan cheese, finely grated

6 sun dried tomatoes, finely diced

2 tablespoons tomato puree

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely diced

1 small onion, finely diced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika and cayenne pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper. Butterfly your chicken breast right the way through to make 2 even sized breasts. Coat in spicy marinade. Place in a skillet over medium-high heat and fry for 3 minutes each side, or until nicely charred and just cooked through the centre (depending on thickness may take more or less time). Place to one side and when ready, slice into thin strips, ensuring you slice against the natural grain of the chicken and at a slight angle. Turn heat down to medium and melt in 1 tablespoon butter, scraping off the flavour from the chicken with a wooden spoon. Add your onion and fry until it begins to soften and pick up colour. Add 1 teaspoon garlic, fry for 1-2 minutes longer, then add 1/2 teaspoon of chilli flakes. Fry for 1 min longer, then add sun dried tomatoes. Fry for another minute just to soften them, then pour in 60ml dry white wine. Allow the wine to completely reduce (important to burn off the alcohol, should take 5 or so minutes). Meanwhile, add 200g pasta to salted boiling water and cook until al dente. Retain a cup of starchy pasta water towards the end of cooking. Add 2 tablespoons tomato puree to the pan. Fry this for 2 minutes (important to sweeten the taste) then deglaze the pan with 80ml chicken stock. Pour in 160ml heavy/double cream and season to taste with salt and pepper. Use pasta tongs to add pasta in and toss to combine. Add 30g freshly grated parmesan, 1 tablespoons fresh parsley and your chicken strips. Toss again to coat, using your starchy pasta water to thin out if needed.

This recipe was found on dontgobaconmyheart.co.uk