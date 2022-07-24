Recipe of the day: Taiwanese braised pork belly over rice

Citizen Reporter

This Taiwanese braised pork belly recipe is the perfect dish to create and serve over Sunday lunch or dinner with your family and loved ones.

Enjoy this delicious and flavourful Taiwanese braised pork belly over a side of white steamed rice of your choice.

You can also add a side serving of coleslaw made to your preference to make this a more wholesome and hearty Sunday meal.

Taiwanese braised pork belly over rice

Taiwanese braised pork belly over rice. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the pork and marinade

500g skin-on pork belly cut into slices then cut into strips

2 tablespoons Shaoxing rice wine

1 tablespoon soy sauce

For the braising

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 shallots peeled and thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons rice wine

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 stick cinnamon

2 star anise

1 tablespoon sugar

For the added extras

6 shiitake mushrooms sliced

4 eggs hard-boiled and peeled

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Cheesy beef quesadillas

Instructions

Place the pork belly in a bowl, pour in the Shaoxing rice wine and soy sauce, mix well and leave to marinate for half an hour. In a wok or frying pan, heat the cooking oil. Spread the shallot slices in the hot oil and cook, stirring occasionally, just until starting to brown. Stir in the garlic and cook for half a minute. Push the shallots and garlic on one side of the pan and spread the marinated pork in the hot oil. Leave for half a minute then stir everything together. Cook until the pork belly is starting to brown along the edges. Pour in the rice wine and soy sauce. Add the cinnamon stick and star anise. Pour in two cups water and stir in the sugar. Bring to the boil, lower the heat, cover and simmer until the pork is tender. Turn up the heat to medium. Stir in the shiitake and hard-boiled eggs. Cook, uncovered, until the sauce is thick and sticky.

This recipe was found on devour.asia