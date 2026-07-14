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Recipe of the day: Spiced pea and potato rolls

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

14 July 2026

06:17 pm

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The crispy exterior and savoury filling make them perfect for a tasty appetiser, lunchbox treat or a party snack

Picture supplied

Picture: Supplied

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Looking for a delicious snack with a twist? Try these spiced pea and potato rolls!

Packed with flavourful spices, tender potatoes and sweet peas, these rolls are suited for any occasion.

Difficulty: Easy
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil or sunflower oil
  • 2 onions, finely sliced
  • 300g potatoes, cut into small cubes
  • 1 heaped tbsp curry paste
  • 140g fresh garden peas, drained
  • 4 large sheets filo pastry, cut in half
  • Tomatoes, onion and mango chutney, to serve
  • Salt and pepper to season

Method

Heat oven to 220°C. Heat half the oil in a non-stick frying pan.

Tip in the onions and cook until soft and golden, about 8-10 minutes.

Meanwhile, boil the potato cubes for 5 minutes, until just tender, then drain.

Tip into the softened onions and fry for 2 minutes more.

Stir in the curry paste and cook for 2 minutes.

Pop in the peas, plus 1 tbsp water.

Cook for 1 minute, give everything a good mix and season.

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Tip into a bowl to allow to cool slightly.

Brush half the filo half-sheets with some of the remaining oil, then lay the remaining sheets on top so you have 4 x double layers.

Spoon a ¼ of the potato mix along one edge of each, leaving a bit of space at each end.

Fold in the ends, then roll up to seal (like a spring roll).

Place seam-side down on a baking sheet, brush with the remaining oil and bake for 20 minutes, or until crisp.

Serve warm with a dollop of mango chutney and a tomato & onion salad, if you like.

Recipe supplied by Koo

Print

Recipe of the day: Spiced pea and potato rolls

Picture supplied

Looking for a delicious snack with a twist? Try our recipe of the day: Spiced Pea and Potato Rolls! Packed with flavorful spices, tender potatoes, and sweet peas, these rolls are perfect for any occasion.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

2 tbsp vegetable oil or sunflower oil

2 onions, finely sliced

300 g potatoes, cut into small cubes

1 heaped tbsp curry paste

140 g KOO Fresh Garden Peas, drained

4 large sheets filo pastry, cut in half

Tomatoes, onion and mango chutney, to serve

Salt and pepper to season

Instructions

Heat oven to 220°C. Heat half the oil in a non-stick frying pan.

Tip in the onions and cook until soft and golden, about 8-10 minutes.

Meanwhile, boil the potato cubes for 5 minutes, until just tender, then drain.

Tip into the softened onions and fry for 2 minutes more.

Stir in the curry paste and cook for 2 minutes.

Pop in the peas, plus 1 tbsp water.

Cook for 1 minute, give everything a good mix and season.

Tip into a bowl to allow to cool slightly.
Brush half the filo half-sheets with some of the remaining oil, then lay the remaining sheets on top so you have 4 x double layers.

Spoon a ¼ of the potato mix along one edge of each, leaving a bit of space at each end.

Fold in the ends, then roll up to seal (like a spring roll).

Place seam-side down on a baking sheet, brush with the remaining oil and bake for 20 minutes, or until crisp.
Serve warm with a dollop of mango chutney and a tomato & onion salad, if you like.

Recipe supplied by Koo

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