The crispy exterior and savoury filling make them perfect for a tasty appetiser, lunchbox treat or a party snack
Looking for a delicious snack with a twist? Try these spiced pea and potato rolls!
Packed with flavourful spices, tender potatoes and sweet peas, these rolls are suited for any occasion.
Difficulty: Easy
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil or sunflower oil
- 2 onions, finely sliced
- 300g potatoes, cut into small cubes
- 1 heaped tbsp curry paste
- 140g fresh garden peas, drained
- 4 large sheets filo pastry, cut in half
- Tomatoes, onion and mango chutney, to serve
- Salt and pepper to season
Method
Heat oven to 220°C. Heat half the oil in a non-stick frying pan.
Tip in the onions and cook until soft and golden, about 8-10 minutes.
Meanwhile, boil the potato cubes for 5 minutes, until just tender, then drain.
Tip into the softened onions and fry for 2 minutes more.
Stir in the curry paste and cook for 2 minutes.
Pop in the peas, plus 1 tbsp water.
Cook for 1 minute, give everything a good mix and season.
Tip into a bowl to allow to cool slightly.
Brush half the filo half-sheets with some of the remaining oil, then lay the remaining sheets on top so you have 4 x double layers.
Spoon a ¼ of the potato mix along one edge of each, leaving a bit of space at each end.
Fold in the ends, then roll up to seal (like a spring roll).
Place seam-side down on a baking sheet, brush with the remaining oil and bake for 20 minutes, or until crisp.
Serve warm with a dollop of mango chutney and a tomato & onion salad, if you like.
Recipe supplied by KooPrint
Recipe of the day: Spiced pea and potato rolls
Looking for a delicious snack with a twist? Try our recipe of the day: Spiced Pea and Potato Rolls! Packed with flavorful spices, tender potatoes, and sweet peas, these rolls are perfect for any occasion.
Ingredients
2 tbsp vegetable oil or sunflower oil
2 onions, finely sliced
300 g potatoes, cut into small cubes
1 heaped tbsp curry paste
140 g KOO Fresh Garden Peas, drained
4 large sheets filo pastry, cut in half
Tomatoes, onion and mango chutney, to serve
Salt and pepper to season
Instructions
Heat oven to 220°C. Heat half the oil in a non-stick frying pan.
Tip in the onions and cook until soft and golden, about 8-10 minutes.
Meanwhile, boil the potato cubes for 5 minutes, until just tender, then drain.
Tip into the softened onions and fry for 2 minutes more.
Stir in the curry paste and cook for 2 minutes.
Pop in the peas, plus 1 tbsp water.
Cook for 1 minute, give everything a good mix and season.
Tip into a bowl to allow to cool slightly.
Brush half the filo half-sheets with some of the remaining oil, then lay the remaining sheets on top so you have 4 x double layers.
Spoon a ¼ of the potato mix along one edge of each, leaving a bit of space at each end.
Fold in the ends, then roll up to seal (like a spring roll).
Place seam-side down on a baking sheet, brush with the remaining oil and bake for 20 minutes, or until crisp.
Serve warm with a dollop of mango chutney and a tomato & onion salad, if you like.
Recipe supplied by Koo