Recipe of the day: Crispy and delicious popcorn prawns

There is a homemade tartar sauce recipe added to enjoy with your popcorn prawns, but you can also dip your prawns in tomato sauce, ranch, blue cheese sauce, sweet chilli sauce or any other sauce of your choice.

For a more filling meal pair your popcorn prawns with a side of oven-baked potato wedges or fries, or even a side of your favourite salad for a much healthier alternative.

Popcorn prawns

Crispy and delicious popcorn prawns. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

450g prawns, peeled, deveined, and tails removed

salt

Freshly ground black pepper

125g plain flour

2 large eggs, beaten

200g panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

2 tablespoons milk

Vegetable oil, for frying

Lemon wedges, for serving

For the tarter sauce

230g mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickle

2 tablespoons capers

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons hot sauce

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Instructions

Pat prawns dry with paper towels and season well with salt and pepper. Place a wire cooling rack over a large baking tray and line with paper towels. Place flour, eggs and panko in 3 separate shallow bowls. Stir Old Bay into panko and whisk milk into eggs. Working one at a time, dip prawns in flour, then egg, and then panko, pressing to coat. In a large pot over medium heat, add enough oil to come 2.5 cm up the sides. Heat oil to 190 degrees C. Working in batches, add prawns and cook until golden and cooked through, about 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove from oil and place on prepared baking tray. Immediately, top with more salt. Repeat with remaining prawns. Make sauce: In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, pickles, capers, mustard, hot sauce, and lemon juice. Refrigerate until ready to use. Serve prawns warm with spicy tartare sauce and lemon wedges.

This recipe was found on delish.com