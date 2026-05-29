Recipe of the day: Hearty Winter Scones

There's nothing as moreish as a delicious scone, and marketing executive Ephraim Mamabolo's recipe is as easy as it is yummy.

Some people unwind with golf while others disappear between the pages of a good book.

Ephraim Mamabolo, Marketing and E-Commerce Executive at Cape Union Mart Group, heads for the kitchen. Food is his passion, and creating beautiful, delicious meals is his creative outlet.

While he does not consider himself a professional chef, Mamabolo said he enjoys the challenge of turning whatever happens to be in the pantry into a memorable meal.

He experiments with ingredients and expresses his creativity through cooking and baking.

Ephraim Mamabolo said food is his creative outlet. Picture: Supplied

Winter is his favourite time to bake scones. Mamabolo said the smell of freshly baked scones on a cold Cape Town morning is enough to wake the household and gives the home a “hearty homely feeling”.

His secret recipe for easy, delicious scones is inspiringly simple yet irresistibly moreish, especially when served warm with a generous dollop of cream.

Recipe

8 cups baking flour

500g margarine

1 x 60ml baking powder

4x60ml brown sugar

2 x 1/4 tsp salt

600ml Inkomazi

4 large eggs

2 x 1/2 tsp of vanilla essence.

Serve warm with cream. Yum. Picture: Ephraim Mamabolo

Method

Mix all dry ingredients together (flour, salt, sugar, baking powder). Mix them well.

In a separate container, mix wet ingredients (Inkomazi, eggs and vanilla essence). Mix well.

Add margarine to the dry ingredients.

Slowly add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients (that has margarine).

Put flour lightly on the surface and roll the dough. Don’t make it too thin; it must be slightly thick.

Cut and brushed with egg wash for shine.

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees.

Bake for 21-24 min, and enjoy