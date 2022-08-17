Recipe of the day: Fried chicken lollipops with slaw and wedges

Citizen Reporter

Chicken lollipops have once again joined the viral TikTok video trends, and with CeeCee’s quick and easy recipe you will be enjoying these delicious fried chicken lollipops in no time.

The recipe includes a recipe for oven-baked potato wedges, but you can pair your chicken lollipops with any other starch of your choice.

Fried chicken lollipops with green herb slaw and potato wedges

Fried chicken lollipops with slaw and wedges. Picture: Instagram

Ingredients

Chicken drumsticks

1 pack Mild Southern Coating

1/2 cup self-rising flour

Lemon juice

2 teaspoons + 2 tablespoons lemon & black Pepper

1 1/2 teaspoon chicken spice

2 teaspoons onion powder

Pinch chilli flakes

4 tablespoons double plain yoghurt

2 medium potatoes, grated

4 large eggs

2 medium yellow potato, peeled and grated

1 pack green herb slaw

Batter-coated potato wedges

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees C. Add a teaspoon of salt and pepper, 2 teaspoons of Lemon & Black Pepper, 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of chicken spice and mix together. Add the chicken drumsticks into a pot of olive oil on medium heat and brown for 5-7 minutes. Add boiling water into the pot and allow the chicken to boil and cook for 15-20 minutes. Put the batter-coated potato wedges on an oiled oven pan and put that in the oven to bake for 5-10 minutes until crispy and golden brown. Throw the potato wedges in a bowl and season to your liking with lemon & black pepper, lemon juice and then quickly toss and set them aside. Transfer the cooked chicken onto a plate and set aside to cool. Start removing the meat and the skin from the bone and put the bones on a separate plate. Chop up the chicken into small bite-sized pieces. Peel and grate the medium sized potatoes and throw both the grated potatoes and chopped chicken in a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of the flour, 2 tablespoons of the lemon & black pepper, 2 teaspoons of the onion powder, a dash of chilli flakes, a few squirts of Lemon Juice and mix all of that together. Start moulding the chicken lollipops on the drumstick bones. Add what’s left of the flour into a bowl and add the Southern Coating mix and mix all of that together. Carefully dip the chicken popsicle into the egg wash, then into the coating mix, back into the egg wash and lastly into the crumb coating and deep fry in a pot of olive oil on high heat (continue this until all chicken lollipops are done). Serve with the green herb slaw.

For the dipping sauce

Add 4 heaped tablespoons of double plain yoghurt into a bowl, a few drops of lemon juice and just a dash of the lemon & black pepper and mix well.

This recipe was found on cookswithceecee