Recipe of the day: Tortellini pasta salad

This delicious tortellini pasta salad is the perfect lunch or dinner recipe to start off your week.

This pasta salad is filling enough to be enjoyed all on its own, or as a side salad with any of your favourite lunch or dinner meals.

Add some chicken pieces or shredded tuna to this recipe, and sprinkle some chilli flakes to transform this pasta salad into a mouthwatering dish that will soon become a family favourite.

Tortellini pasta salad

Tortellini pasta salad. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

590ml refrigerated or frozen cheese tortellini

2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, finely chopped

1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

236ml fresh mozzarella, cut into pieces

1 cup sliced salami

1 cup sliced black olives

1 cup thinly sliced zucchini

1 cup thinly sliced yellow or green bell pepper

1/2 cup sliced pepperoncini peppers

1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

Instructions

Cook the tortellini according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water. Return pasta to the pot and toss with two tablespoons oil. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining 2/3 cup olive oil, vinegar, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, honey, salt and pepper until combined. Add the cooked pasta, tomatoes, mozzarella, salami, olives, zucchini, bell pepper, pepperoncini, and onion to the dressing in the large bowl; toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour and up to 3 days. Just before serving, add the basil, and stir gently to recombine all the ingredients. Garnish with more parmesan, if you like.

This recipe was found on thepioneerwoman.com

