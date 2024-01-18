Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

18 Jan 2024

11:00 am

Back to school recipe ideas: Egg-free banana flapjacks

A tasty meal for various dietary needs.

Egg-free banana flapjacks

Egg-free banana flapjacks. Picture: Supplied

Egg-free banana flapjacks is a perfect recipe for parents to try for their children this Thursday.

It is not only delicious, but it is also a nutritious delight filled with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from bananas, supporting overall health.

ALSO READ: Back to school recipe ideas: Veggie-packed meatballs

Egg-free banana flapjacks

Ingredients

  • 2 small bananas, peeled and mashed
  • 6 tablespoons of thick and creamy mayonnaise
  • ½ cup raw oats
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • Baking spray

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender until thoroughly mixed.
  2. For the flapjacks, coat a pan with baking spray.
  3. Pour one large tablespoon of the mixture into the heated pan. When bubbles form, flip the flapjack and cook the other side.
  4. Serve with fresh fruit of your choice.

*This recipe was provided by B-well Recipe_Taste Explorers

Print

Egg-free banana flapjacks

Egg-free banana flapjacks

  • Author: B-Well

Ingredients

Scale

    • 2 small bananas, peeled and mashed

    • 6 tablespoons of thick and creamy mayonnaise

    • ½ cup raw oats

    • 2 teaspoons cinnamon

    • Baking Spray

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender until thoroughly mixed.

  2. For the flapjacks, coat a pan with baking spray.

  3. Pour one large tablespoon of the mixture into the heated pan. When bubbles form, flip the flapjack and cook the other side.

  4. Serve with fresh fruit of your choice

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Two quick and healthy air fryer egg muffins for breakfast

Read more on these topics

food and drink recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe