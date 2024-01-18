Back to school recipe ideas: Egg-free banana flapjacks
A tasty meal for various dietary needs.
Egg-free banana flapjacks. Picture: Supplied
Egg-free banana flapjacks is a perfect recipe for parents to try for their children this Thursday.
It is not only delicious, but it is also a nutritious delight filled with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from bananas, supporting overall health.
ALSO READ: Back to school recipe ideas: Veggie-packed meatballs
Egg-free banana flapjacks
Ingredients
- 2 small bananas, peeled and mashed
- 6 tablespoons of thick and creamy mayonnaise
- ½ cup raw oats
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- Baking spray
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a blender until thoroughly mixed.
- For the flapjacks, coat a pan with baking spray.
- Pour one large tablespoon of the mixture into the heated pan. When bubbles form, flip the flapjack and cook the other side.
- Serve with fresh fruit of your choice.
*This recipe was provided by B-well Recipe_Taste Explorers
Egg-free banana flapjacks
Ingredients
-
- 2 small bananas, peeled and mashed
-
- 6 tablespoons of thick and creamy mayonnaise
-
- ½ cup raw oats
-
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
-
- Baking Spray
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a blender until thoroughly mixed.
- For the flapjacks, coat a pan with baking spray.
- Pour one large tablespoon of the mixture into the heated pan. When bubbles form, flip the flapjack and cook the other side.
- Serve with fresh fruit of your choice
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Two quick and healthy air fryer egg muffins for breakfast