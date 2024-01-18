Back to school recipe ideas: Egg-free banana flapjacks

A tasty meal for various dietary needs.

Egg-free banana flapjacks is a perfect recipe for parents to try for their children this Thursday.

It is not only delicious, but it is also a nutritious delight filled with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from bananas, supporting overall health.

ALSO READ: Back to school recipe ideas: Veggie-packed meatballs

Egg-free banana flapjacks

Ingredients

2 small bananas, peeled and mashed

6 tablespoons of thick and creamy mayonnaise

½ cup raw oats

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Baking spray

Method

Combine all ingredients in a blender until thoroughly mixed. For the flapjacks, coat a pan with baking spray. Pour one large tablespoon of the mixture into the heated pan. When bubbles form, flip the flapjack and cook the other side. Serve with fresh fruit of your choice.

*This recipe was provided by B-well Recipe_Taste Explorers

Egg-free banana flapjacks Read more Back to school recipe ideas: Veggie-packed meatballs Author: B-Well Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 small bananas, peeled and mashed

6 tablespoons of thick and creamy mayonnaise

½ cup raw oats

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Baking Spray

Instructions Combine all ingredients in a blender until thoroughly mixed. For the flapjacks, coat a pan with baking spray. Pour one large tablespoon of the mixture into the heated pan. When bubbles form, flip the flapjack and cook the other side. Serve with fresh fruit of your choice

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Two quick and healthy air fryer egg muffins for breakfast