Back to school recipe ideas: Sweet potato fish cakes with lemon mayo dip

Another delicious easy-to-make recipe for your kid's lunchbox.

Healthy and easy to make! The sweet potato fish cakes recipe is one of the uncomplicated and nutritious meals perfect for your bundle of joy’s lunchbox this Friday.

Sweet potato fish cakes

Ingredients

For the fish cakes:

600 grams sweet potato, diced

50 grams frozen peas

½ bunch fresh chives, finely chopped

3 cans tuna, drained

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 large egg*, beaten

1 tablespoon plain whole wheat flour, plus extra for dusting

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 small onion, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Egg replacement tip: Use 3 tablespoons of sandwich spread instead of eggs. Not only will it bind the ingredients, but it will add a delicious tang to the overall taste of the fish cake.

For the dip:

2 tablespoons of thick and creamy mayonnaise

1 tablespoon plain yoghurt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Boil the sweet potatoes and frozen peas in water until tender. Once cooked, drain and allow them to cool completely. In a mixing bowl, combine finely chopped chives, drained tuna, and lemon juice. Add the beaten egg, salt, and pepper to taste. Once cooled, return the sweet potatoes and peas to a pot and mash them. Mix the mashed sweet potatoes and peas into the tuna/chives mixture until well combined. Lightly dust your hands with flour. Divide the mixture into eight equal parts and shape them into fish cakes, roughly 2cm thick. Spray a baking tray with cooking spray. Place the fish cakes onto the tray and bake for 5 minutes. For the dip, mix thick and creamy mayonnaise, plain yogurt, and lemon juice in a bowl. Serve the sweet potato fish cakes with the lemon mayo dip.

*This recipe was provided by B-well Recipe_Taste Explorers

