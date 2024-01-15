Recipe of the day: Two quick and healthy air fryer egg muffins for breakfast
Make your egg muffins the night before and store in the fridge for a healthy breakfast to take to the office the next day.
Picture: iStock
We all do it from time to time, if not on most days – skip breakfast because there just isn’t enough time before heading to the office in the morning. These quick and healthy egg muffins are ideal for exactly those days – to ensure you don’t skip the most important meal of the day.
Two breakfast egg muffin recipes to try
Air fryer bacon and egg bite cups
This recipe is great to meal prep various breakfast recipes including omelets, quiche, or frittata.
- Prep Time: 10 min
- Cook Time: 15 min
- Total Time: 25 min
- Category: Breakfast
- Method: Air fryer
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 6 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream or milk (any is fine)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup chopped green peppers
- ¼ cup chopped red peppers
- ¼ cup chopped onions
- ¼ cup chopped fresh spinach
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 3 slices of cooked and crumbled bacon
Instructions
- Add the eggs to a large mixing bowl.
- Add in the cream, salt and pepper to taste. Whisk to combine.
- Sprinkle in the green peppers, red peppers, onions, spinach, cheeses, and bacon. I like to add only half of the ingredients here.
- Whisk to combine.
- I recommend you place the silicone moulds in the air fryer before pouring in the egg mixture. This way you don’t have to move the filled cups.
- Pour the egg mixture into each of the silicone moulds. I didn’t need to spray mine and they didn’t stick. If you have not used your moulds yet, you may want to spray with cooking spray first to be sure.
- Sprinkle in the remaining half of all of the veggies.
- Cook the egg bites cups for 12-15 minutes on 149° You can test the center of one with a toothpick. When the toothpick comes out clean, the eggs have set.
Keywords: eggs
Air fryer crisp egg cups
You can also make these egg cups the night before and store them in the fridge overnight.
- Prep Time: 5 min
- Cook Time: 13 min
- Total Time: 18 min
- Category: Breakfast
- Method: Air fryer
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 4 slices whole wheat bread
- 1 ½ tbsp margarine
- 1 slice ham
- 4 large eggs
- Salt
- Black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 190°
- Spray oven-proof custard cups or ramekins with nonstick cooking spray
- Remove the crusts from the bread and discard or save for other use. Spread one side of the bread with the margarine. Place the bread, margarine-side-down into a ramekin and press gently to shape the bread to the cup. Repeat three more times. Slice the ham into strips about 1⁄2-inch wide. Place the strips in a single layer in the cups. Crack one egg into each cup. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Place the filled, uncovered custard cups in the air fryer basket. Air fry for 10–13 minutes or until the eggs are softly set or done as desired. Carefully remove the ramekin from the air fryer basket. Using a hot pad, hold the cup carefully and run a knife around the sides to transfer to a plate.
Keywords: eggs
