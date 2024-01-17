Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

17 Jan 2024

11:00 am

Back to school recipe ideas: Veggie-packed meatballs

A quick recipe to try for your children as they head back into the school year.

Veggie-packed meatballs

Veggie-packed meatballs. Picture: iStock

Veggie-packed meatballs are another nutritious back-to-school recipe for your kids.

This recipe is delicious enough that your children will want to finish each bite. This recipe was sourced from Taste Explorers cookbook, a book by B-Well in collaboration with Munchie Monster and his colourful friends.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Juicy Air fryer pork chops and crispy potato salad

Veggie-Packed Meatballs

Ingredients

  • 500 grams of lean minced meat
  • 1 cup finely chopped mixed veggies (carrots, bell peppers, spinach)
  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 2 tablespoons Sandwich Spread
  • 1 teaspoon mixed herbs
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
  2. In a bowl, mix the minced meat, finely chopped veggies, canola oil, sandwich spread, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper until well combined.
  3. Shape the mixture into meatballs and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
  4. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.

*This recipe was provided by B-Well

Print

Veggie-packed meatballs

Veggie-packed meatballs

  • Author: B-Well

Ingredients

Scale

    • 500 grams of lean minced meat

    • 1 cup finely chopped mixed veggies (carrots, bell peppers, spinach)

    • 2 tablespoons cooking oil

    • 2 tablespoons  sandwich Spread

    • 1 teaspoon mixed herbs

    • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

    1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
    2. In a bowl, mix the minced meat, finely chopped veggies, canola oil, sandwich spread, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper until well combined.
    3. Shape the mixture into meatballs and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
    4. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Spiced pinto beans with sausage and vegetables

Read more on these topics

food and drink recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe