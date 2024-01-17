Back to school recipe ideas: Veggie-packed meatballs
A quick recipe to try for your children as they head back into the school year.
Veggie-packed meatballs. Picture: iStock
Veggie-packed meatballs are another nutritious back-to-school recipe for your kids.
This recipe is delicious enough that your children will want to finish each bite. This recipe was sourced from Taste Explorers cookbook, a book by B-Well in collaboration with Munchie Monster and his colourful friends.
Veggie-Packed Meatballs
Ingredients
- 500 grams of lean minced meat
- 1 cup finely chopped mixed veggies (carrots, bell peppers, spinach)
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 2 tablespoons Sandwich Spread
- 1 teaspoon mixed herbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- In a bowl, mix the minced meat, finely chopped veggies, canola oil, sandwich spread, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper until well combined.
- Shape the mixture into meatballs and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.
*This recipe was provided by B-Well
