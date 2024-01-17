Back to school recipe ideas: Veggie-packed meatballs

A quick recipe to try for your children as they head back into the school year.

Veggie-packed meatballs are another nutritious back-to-school recipe for your kids.

This recipe is delicious enough that your children will want to finish each bite. This recipe was sourced from Taste Explorers cookbook, a book by B-Well in collaboration with Munchie Monster and his colourful friends.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Juicy Air fryer pork chops and crispy potato salad

Veggie-Packed Meatballs

Ingredients

500 grams of lean minced meat

1 cup finely chopped mixed veggies (carrots, bell peppers, spinach)

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 tablespoons Sandwich Spread

1 teaspoon mixed herbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix the minced meat, finely chopped veggies, canola oil, sandwich spread, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper until well combined. Shape the mixture into meatballs and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.

*This recipe was provided by B-Well

Veggie-packed meatballs Read more Back to school recipe ideas: Sweet Potato Waffles Author: B-Well Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 500 grams of lean minced meat

1 cup finely chopped mixed veggies (carrots, bell peppers, spinach)

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 tablespoons sandwich Spread

1 teaspoon mixed herbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions Preheat oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix the minced meat, finely chopped veggies, canola oil, sandwich spread, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper until well combined. Shape the mixture into meatballs and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Spiced pinto beans with sausage and vegetables