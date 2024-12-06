Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

6 Dec 2024

03:40 pm

Recipe of the day: J’Something and The Lazy Makoti’s bacon bits

Here is an easy-to-make recipe perfect as a snack or a light meal.

Recipe

Bacon bites. Picture: Supplied

These bacon bites are filled with a creamy Amarula mixture, glazed with a sweet honey-Amarula sauce, and baked to crispy perfection.

Serve them with potato rostis or crostinis for a delicious snack or party treat that’s sure to impress!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Turning leftovers into a showstopper pie

Bacon bits

Ingredients

  • ½ cup (125ml) cream cheese
  • 2 Tbsp (30ml) Amarula Cream
  • ½ small onion, peeled and chopped
  • ½ small green pepper, chopped
  • Salt and milled black pepper
  • 250g streaky bacon
  • ¼ cup (60ml) honey
  • ¼ cup (60ml) Amarula Cream

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Mix the cream cheese, Amarula Cream, onion and pepper together in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Lay out a rasher of bacon and scoop a teaspoon of the cream cheese filling onto one end.
  4. Roll the bacon around the cream cheese and secure with a toothpick.
  5. For the glaze, mix the honey and Amarula Cream together and use to baste the bacon bites.
  6. Bake in the oven for 12–15 minutes, or until cooked and crispy, basting with the glaze again during cooking.
  7. Serve as canapé, alone, or on top of potato rostis or crostinis with a basil leaf and pieces of sundried tomato. Garnish with micro herbs.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

Print

Bacon bits

Recipe

  • Author: J’Something and The Lazy Makoti

Ingredients

Scale

    • ½ cup (125ml) cream cheese

    • 2 Tbsp (30ml) Amarula Cream

    • ½ small onion, peeled and chopped

    • ½ small green pepper, chopped

    • Salt and milled black pepper

    • 250g streaky bacon

    • ¼ cup (60ml) honey

    • ¼ cup (60ml) Amarula Cream

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Mix the cream cheese, Amarula Cream, onion and pepper together in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

  3. Lay out a rasher of bacon and scoop a teaspoon of the cream cheese filling onto one end.

  4. Roll the bacon around the cream cheese and secure with a toothpick.

  5. For the glaze, mix the honey and Amarula Cream together and use to baste the bacon bites.

  6. Bake in the oven for 12–15 minutes, or until cooked and crispy, basting with the glaze again during cooking.

  7. Serve as canapé, alone, or on top of potato rostis or crostinis with a basil leaf and pieces of sundried tomato. Garnish with micro herbs.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Malva pudding with toffee spread sauce

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Forget Dezemba, our politicians went on holiday long ago
Courts Zuma’s MK party suffers second legal blow in a week [VIDEO]
South Africa SA welcomes Amnesty report on Israel committing genocide in Gaza [VIDEO]
News Public Protector confirms investigation into Gayton McKenzie
Politics Zuma seeks political comeback as Ramaphosa’s leadership falters

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES