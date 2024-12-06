Recipe of the day: J’Something and The Lazy Makoti’s bacon bits

Here is an easy-to-make recipe perfect as a snack or a light meal.

These bacon bites are filled with a creamy Amarula mixture, glazed with a sweet honey-Amarula sauce, and baked to crispy perfection.

Serve them with potato rostis or crostinis for a delicious snack or party treat that’s sure to impress!

Bacon bits

Ingredients

½ cup (125ml) cream cheese

2 Tbsp (30ml) Amarula Cream

½ small onion, peeled and chopped

½ small green pepper, chopped

Salt and milled black pepper

250g streaky bacon

¼ cup (60ml) honey

¼ cup (60ml) Amarula Cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Mix the cream cheese, Amarula Cream, onion and pepper together in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Lay out a rasher of bacon and scoop a teaspoon of the cream cheese filling onto one end. Roll the bacon around the cream cheese and secure with a toothpick. For the glaze, mix the honey and Amarula Cream together and use to baste the bacon bites. Bake in the oven for 12–15 minutes, or until cooked and crispy, basting with the glaze again during cooking. Serve as canapé, alone, or on top of potato rostis or crostinis with a basil leaf and pieces of sundried tomato. Garnish with micro herbs.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

