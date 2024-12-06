Recipe of the day: J’Something and The Lazy Makoti’s bacon bits
Here is an easy-to-make recipe perfect as a snack or a light meal.
Bacon bites. Picture: Supplied
These bacon bites are filled with a creamy Amarula mixture, glazed with a sweet honey-Amarula sauce, and baked to crispy perfection.
Serve them with potato rostis or crostinis for a delicious snack or party treat that’s sure to impress!
Bacon bits
Ingredients
- ½ cup (125ml) cream cheese
- 2 Tbsp (30ml) Amarula Cream
- ½ small onion, peeled and chopped
- ½ small green pepper, chopped
- Salt and milled black pepper
- 250g streaky bacon
- ¼ cup (60ml) honey
- ¼ cup (60ml) Amarula Cream
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Mix the cream cheese, Amarula Cream, onion and pepper together in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
- Lay out a rasher of bacon and scoop a teaspoon of the cream cheese filling onto one end.
- Roll the bacon around the cream cheese and secure with a toothpick.
- For the glaze, mix the honey and Amarula Cream together and use to baste the bacon bites.
- Bake in the oven for 12–15 minutes, or until cooked and crispy, basting with the glaze again during cooking.
- Serve as canapé, alone, or on top of potato rostis or crostinis with a basil leaf and pieces of sundried tomato. Garnish with micro herbs.
