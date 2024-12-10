Recipe of the day: Chocolate crinkle cookies
Craving something sweet and chocolatey? These chocolate crinkle cookies are the perfect treat!
Chocolate crinkle cookies. Picture: Supplied
With their crackly powdered sugar coating and soft, rich centre, these chocolate crinkle cookies are perfect for any occasion.
This easy recipe will help you whip up a batch in no time.
Chocolate crinkle cookies
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter (preferred) or oil
- 4 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
Method
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the cocoa, granulated sugar, and butter (or oil) on medium speed.
- Reduce the speed to low and add the eggs one at a time, mixing until combined.
- Mix in the remaining ingredients in the order listed, except for the powdered sugar.
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and coat them with powdered sugar.
- Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheets, at least 2 inches apart.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Allow the cookies to rest on the hot cookie sheet for 1 minute before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission.Print
