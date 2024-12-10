Recipes

Recipe of the day: Chocolate crinkle cookies

Craving something sweet and chocolatey? These chocolate crinkle cookies are the perfect treat!

Recipe Chocolate crinkle cookies

Chocolate crinkle cookies. Picture: Supplied

With their crackly powdered sugar coating and soft, rich centre, these chocolate crinkle cookies are perfect for any occasion.

This easy recipe will help you whip up a batch in no time.

Chocolate crinkle cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (preferred) or oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar

Method

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the cocoa, granulated sugar, and butter (or oil) on medium speed.
  2. Reduce the speed to low and add the eggs one at a time, mixing until combined.
  3. Mix in the remaining ingredients in the order listed, except for the powdered sugar.
  4. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours.
  5. Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
  6. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and coat them with powdered sugar.
  7. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheets, at least 2 inches apart.
  8. Bake for 10 minutes. Allow the cookies to rest on the hot cookie sheet for 1 minute before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission.

