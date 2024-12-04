Recipe of the day: Turning leftovers into a showstopper pie

Don’t let those delicious leftovers go to waste!

Transform your leftovers into a hearty, comforting Pie.

This recipe layers all the festive flavours you love—creamy mashed potatoes, turkey, veggies, and tangy cranberry sauce—topped with a golden puff pastry crust for the perfect finish.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Malva pudding with toffee spread sauce

Leftovers pie

Ingredients

Cooking spray

3 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup leftover gravy

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 cup, plus 2 teaspoons heavy whipping cream, divided

Kosher salt, to taste

3 cups chopped cooked turkey meat

3 cups roughly chopped, leftover cooked vegetables

1/2 cup leftover cranberry sauce

1 frozen puff pastry sheet, thawed

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 large egg

Method

Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat a 2- to 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Spread mashed potatoes in an even layer at the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Whisk together gravy, mustard, thyme, pepper, and 3/4 cup of the heavy cream in a large bowl. Taste and add salt as needed. Stir in turkey and vegetables until well coated. Transfer mixture to baking dish, spreading evenly over potatoes. Spoon cranberry sauce over the top. Cover the dish tightly with aluminium foil. Place on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake in a preheated oven until the center is warm to touch, about 35 minutes. During the last 10 minutes of baking, roll puff pastry on a lightly floured surface until the pastry is 2 inches larger than the length and width of the baking dish. Whisk egg and remaining 2 teaspoons heavy cream in a small bowl until combined; set aside. Remove the baking dish from the oven, remove and discard the foil, and place the pastry on top of the cranberry sauce. Trim the excess pastry, if needed, leaving a 1-inch overhang on all sides. Fold the overhang underneath itself and crimp the edges as desired. Brush pastry with egg mixture, and cut 3 or 4 small slits in pastry for steam to escape. Return to oven, and bake at 400°F until pastry is puffed and brown, filling is bubbling, and a thermometer inserted in centre registers 165°F, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with additional thyme.

*This recipe was sourced from Food & Wine with permission.

Thanksgiving leftovers pie Read more WATCH: Woman’s outburst over cookies she paid ‘big money’ for goes viral Author: Lineo Lesemane Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Cooking spray

3 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup leftover gravy

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 cup , plus 2 teaspoons heavy whipping cream, divided

Kosher salt, to taste

3 cups chopped cooked turkey meat

3 cups roughly chopped, leftover cooked vegetables

1/2 cup leftover cranberry sauce

1 frozen puff pastry sheet, thawed

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 large egg

Instructions Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat a 2- to 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Spread mashed potatoes in an even layer at the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Whisk together gravy, mustard, thyme, pepper, and 3/4 cup of the heavy cream in a large bowl. Taste and add salt as needed. Stir in turkey and vegetables until well coated. Transfer mixture to baking dish, spreading evenly over potatoes. Spoon cranberry sauce over the top. Cover the dish tightly with aluminium foil. Place on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake in a preheated oven until the center is warm to touch about 35 minutes. During the last 10 minutes of baking, roll puff pastry on a lightly floured surface until the pastry is 2 inches larger than the length and width of the baking dish. Whisk egg and remaining 2 teaspoons heavy cream in a small bowl until combined; set aside. Remove baking dish from oven; remove and discard foil, and place pastry on top of cranberry sauce. Trim the excess pastry, if needed, leaving a 1-inch overhang on all sides. Fold the overhang underneath itself, and crimp edges as desired. Brush pastry with egg mixture, and cut 3 or 4 small slits in pastry for steam to escape. Return to oven, and bake at 400°F until pastry is puffed and brown, filling is bubbling, and a thermometer inserted in centre registers 165°F, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with additional thyme.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Pork rib kota