Recipe of the day: Braised lamb neck with quinces
This easy-to-make dish is ideal for special occasions or cozy gatherings.
Braised lamb neck with quinces, smoked paprika and baby onions. Picture: Supplied
Enjoy the rich flavours of braised lamb neck with quinces, a dish that combines tender lamb, aromatic spices, and the subtle sweetness of quinces.
Slow-cooked to perfection with smoked paprika, this recipe promises a delightful fusion of savoury with its melt-in-your-mouth textures and exquisite flavours.
Ingredients
- 1,5 kg Lamb neck cut into 1,5cm discs, ask your butcher to do that for you
- 1/2 Cup cake flour
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Some olive oil and butter for frying
- 1 kg Baby onions, peeled
- 6 Garlic cloves peeled and grated
- 5cm piece fresh ginger peeled and grated
- 15 ml cumin seeds toasted and crushed
- 15 ml Coriander seeds toasted and crushed
- 4 Bay leaves
- 500 ml Lamb or Chicken stock
- 50 ml Apricot jam or quince jelly
- 20 ml Spanish smoked paprika
- 15 ml red wine vinegar
- 4 Large Quinces, peeled, cored, cut into wedges, and placed in some lemon water
Method
- Preheat your oven to 150 degrees Celsius.
- Sprinkle the flour over the meat and season to taste with the salt and pepper. Mix through.
- Place some olive oil and butter on a medium in a large casserole that fits into your oven.
- Shake off any excess flour and fry the meat until golden brown.
- Add the onions, garlic, ginger, cumin, and coriander and sauté until cooked and fragrant.
- Add the bay leaves, stock, apricot jam, paprika, and vinegar and mix through.
- Cover the pot with a lid or foil and place in the oven for 1 and a half hours.
- Add the quinces and cook for another hour and a half or until the meat and quinces are soft and the sauce has reduced.
- Season to taste and serve with flavoured basmati rice.