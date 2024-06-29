Recipes

Recipe of the day: Braised lamb neck with quinces

This easy-to-make dish is ideal for special occasions or cozy gatherings.

Braised lamb neck with quinces, smoked paprika and baby onions

Braised lamb neck with quinces, smoked paprika and baby onions. Picture: Supplied

Enjoy the rich flavours of braised lamb neck with quinces, a dish that combines tender lamb, aromatic spices, and the subtle sweetness of quinces.

Slow-cooked to perfection with smoked paprika, this recipe promises a delightful fusion of savoury with its melt-in-your-mouth textures and exquisite flavours.

Braised lamb neck with quinces

Ingredients

  • 1,5 kg Lamb neck cut into 1,5cm discs, ask your butcher to do that for you
  • 1/2 Cup cake flour
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Some olive oil and butter for frying
  • 1 kg Baby onions, peeled
  • 6 Garlic cloves peeled and grated
  • 5cm piece fresh ginger peeled and grated
  • 15 ml cumin seeds toasted and crushed
  • 15 ml Coriander seeds toasted and crushed
  • 4 Bay leaves
  • 500 ml Lamb or Chicken stock
  • 50 ml Apricot jam or quince jelly
  • 20 ml Spanish smoked paprika
  • 15 ml red wine vinegar
  • 4 Large Quinces, peeled, cored, cut into wedges, and placed in some lemon water

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 150 degrees Celsius.
  2. Sprinkle the flour over the meat and season to taste with the salt and pepper. Mix through.
  3. Place some olive oil and butter on a medium in a large casserole that fits into your oven.
  4. Shake off any excess flour and fry the meat until golden brown.
  5. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, cumin, and coriander and sauté until cooked and fragrant.
  6. Add the bay leaves, stock, apricot jam, paprika, and vinegar and mix through.
  7. Cover the pot with a lid or foil and place in the oven for 1 and a half hours.
  8. Add the quinces and cook for another hour and a half or until the meat and quinces are soft and the sauce has reduced.
  9. Season to taste and serve with flavoured basmati rice.

