Recipe of the day: Braised lamb neck with quinces

This easy-to-make dish is ideal for special occasions or cozy gatherings.

Enjoy the rich flavours of braised lamb neck with quinces, a dish that combines tender lamb, aromatic spices, and the subtle sweetness of quinces.

Slow-cooked to perfection with smoked paprika, this recipe promises a delightful fusion of savoury with its melt-in-your-mouth textures and exquisite flavours.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Curried lentils with rosa tomatoes and spinach

Braised lamb neck with quinces

Ingredients

1,5 kg Lamb neck cut into 1,5cm discs, ask your butcher to do that for you

1/2 Cup cake flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Some olive oil and butter for frying

1 kg Baby onions, peeled

6 Garlic cloves peeled and grated

5cm piece fresh ginger peeled and grated

15 ml cumin seeds toasted and crushed

15 ml Coriander seeds toasted and crushed

4 Bay leaves

500 ml Lamb or Chicken stock

50 ml Apricot jam or quince jelly

20 ml Spanish smoked paprika

15 ml red wine vinegar

4 Large Quinces, peeled, cored, cut into wedges, and placed in some lemon water

Method

Preheat your oven to 150 degrees Celsius. Sprinkle the flour over the meat and season to taste with the salt and pepper. Mix through. Place some olive oil and butter on a medium in a large casserole that fits into your oven. Shake off any excess flour and fry the meat until golden brown. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, cumin, and coriander and sauté until cooked and fragrant. Add the bay leaves, stock, apricot jam, paprika, and vinegar and mix through. Cover the pot with a lid or foil and place in the oven for 1 and a half hours. Add the quinces and cook for another hour and a half or until the meat and quinces are soft and the sauce has reduced. Season to taste and serve with flavoured basmati rice.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Roasted tomato and basil soup