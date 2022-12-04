Sunday roast: Garlic roasted lamb rack with rich butter sauce

Citizen Reporter

This festive season we are going all out, all the dishes and recipes you have been holding for the holiday season – now is the time to make them, try something extravagant like a garlic roast lamb rack.

The richness of this dish comes with a paired flavoursome butter sauce, which greatly compliments the garlic roast lamb rack.

You can serve the lamb rack with either oven-roasted potatoes, or vegetables accompanied by the rich butter sauce.

Garlic roasted lamb rack with butter sauce

Ingredients

1 rack of lamb, frenched (approx 8 ribs)

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon instant chicken stock

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

10 cloves garlic, keep the skin on

1 small bunch of fresh thyme

1/2 cup unsalted butter, diced

1/2 cup butter dipping sauce (recipe here), for serving

Directions

To make the roasted rack of lamb: Preheat your oven to 425ºF (220ºC). Rub the rack of lamb with salt, pepper, instant chicken stock, garlic powder and onion powder. Allow the seasoned rack of lamb to come to room temperature. Line the bottom of a roasting pan with the garlic cloves, and arrange the seasoned rack of lamb on top. Place the fresh thyme sprigs around the rack of lamb; then arrange diced butter on top of the meat. Roast the rack of lamb in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reads 135ºF (60ºC) – for medium-rare. Count approx. 25 minutes of roasting time. Remove the roasted rack of lamb from the oven. Transfer to a cutting board, cover with foil or parchment paper and allow to rest for 10 minutes to let the juices flow back into the meat. To cut the rack into individual ribs before serving – turn the rack of lamb upside down and carefully cut between the ribs using a sharp knife. Arrange the meat on a serving platter with roasted garlic cloves and the butter sauce on the side. Serve the rack of lamb immediately. Enjoy!

This recipe can be found eatwell101.com