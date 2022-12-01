Recipe of the day: Viral festive turkey bread

Citizen Reporter

It is that time of the year when the festive treats cooking and baking will be non-stop. Some people have been waiting all year to make festive treats such as gingerbread cookies, trifle, turkey or turkey bread and mince pies to fruit puddings.

To add creativity to your Christmas menu and some fun, this viral shaped turkey bread intrigued many foodies and become one of the top things to make during the festive season.

It will be a tedious exercise, however, save this turkey bread recipe to make days before Christmas or the day before.

What better way to kick off the festive cooking and baking than having a turkey shaped bread at the centre of the table?

To shape the turkey bread there is detailed step-by-step instruction to guide any cook or baker from beginner to advanced.

Turkey bread recipe

Ingredients

Dough

350g Bread flour

50g Whole wheat flour

50g Rye flour

90g starter

325g water

8g salt

Topping

Rosemary sage, pepper mix ( ¼ teaspoon each )

Cocoa powder + paprika mix 1 tablespoon each for sprinkling.

Instructions

Autolyse

When you are ready to make the dough. Mix all the flour in 325g water in a large bowl. And mix by hand until there are no dry bits. Knead for 1-2 minutes until well combined. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes

Make dough

After 30 minutes incorporate the starter into the autolysed dough Then after 30 minutes add salt. Mix well and cover the dough again and set aside

Stretch and fold

Then do two stretches and fold the dough at 1-hour intervals. This means grabbing the underside of the dough and stretching it up and over the rest of the dough. Perform a few of these turns each time you handle the dough.

Laminate the dough

Thirty minutes after the last coil fold do a lamination of the dough. This means spreading the dough into a thin sheet and folding them into a letter fold.

Shaping the dough

Then transfer the dough lightly floured workspace and shape them into a round Boule. Fold the third of the dough closest to you inward, and then stretch the dough out to the sides. Fold the right, and then the left sides toward the centre. Fold the top of the dough inward, and then wrap the bottom part of the dough over it all. If you want, you can make a pre-shape and set it aside for 15 minutes and then make a final shape. Work this into a round shape, and place the seam side up in a proofing basket lined well with flour.

Cold proof

After transferring to Banneton, let rise the dough overnight in the refrigerator. You can keep this cold retard for up to 14 hours.

Score and bake

When you are ready to bake preheat the oven to 500°F/ 260°C. Remove the dough from the proofing basket and score. First, make two cut on the top part of the dough which makes it Turkey wing. The bottom two cuts of the dough make the legs. Tie the leg with twine. Then score the breast part of the turkey. Sprinkle rosemary, sage, and pepper mix on top. and dust with cocoa powder- paprika mix, which gives colour to the bread when it is baked. Transfer to Turkey roaster and close the lid and immediately place the top back on and return to the oven. At 475°F/246.1°C and cook for 15 minutes. Then reduce the temperature to 450°F/ 232°C for 20 minutes with the lid. After 10 minutes remove the top of the Turkey roaster and rotate the pan. Continue to bake the bread for another 5 minutes, until the crust is deeply caramelized. Give 10-15 minutes extra if you want more crusty bread. If you want a crackling crust after switching off the oven keep the oven door ajar and keep the bread inside. Once the bread comes out of the oven cool it completely on the wire rack and cut it into slices and enjoy.

This recipe can be found on zestysouthindiankitchen.com