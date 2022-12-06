Recipe of the day: Cheeseboard ideas for your spreads and crackers

Citizen Reporter

Creating your cheeseboard ideas may be simple for many people, however making delicious spreads or your own cracker recipes can become tricky.

But if you are looking to add some extra love to your crackers with delicious homemade spreads, or make your own crackers, these recipes will surely do the trick.

Get cracking with these simple and delicious cheeseboard inspired recipes that will spruce up your nibbles for guests and family members.

Cheeseboard ideas for this festive season

Cream cheese and smoked trout cheeseboard

Cream cheese and smoked trout. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients:

1 tub plain medium-fat cream cheese

130 grams of smoked trout or salmon

3 tablespoons fried capers

Fresh dill

Fresh lemon

Crackers of your choice

Method:

In a small pan add some salted butter and heat on high, when hot pop in your drained capers and fry until nice and crispy. Set aside. Get out a round or rectangular wooden board. Using a pallet knife or small spatula start dolloping/smearing your cream cheese onto the board. You can create a pattern by placing the dollops in rows. Cover the whole board. Tear your smoke trout up into small ribbons and start placing them on top of your cream cheese. Garnish with fresh dill, a squeeze of lemon and salt & pepper. Serve with crackers. Enjoy!

This recipe can be found on rediscovery.co.za

Herb and garlic cheeseboard crackers

Cheeseboard ideas, homemade herb and garlic crackers. Picture: iStock

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups of mozzarella cheese shredded

2 tbsp sour cream

1 egg

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1 tbsp Italian herb mix

2 tsp garlic powder divided

1 clove garlic

4 tbsp butter

1 tsp salt divided

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 200°C. Melt the shredded mozzarella in a frying pan over medium heat. (This step can also be done in a microwave). Remove from the heat, then add the sour cream. Stir until well combined. Using a mixing bowl, add the almond flour, coconut flour, egg and Italian herb mix, and 1 tsp garlic powder, to the cheese mixture. Mix until well combined. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, then place it in the fridge for 10 to 15 minutes. In a frying pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Mince, then add the garlic clove, 1 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 a tsp of salt. Let simmer for 5 minutes. (I removed most of the minced garlic at this point and saved it for the herb and garlic spread.) Between 2 pieces of parchment paper, roll the dough very thin using a rolling pin. Remove the top piece of parchment paper. Use a cookie cutter or a knife to cut out shapes. Place the shapes onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Brush the tops with the melted garlic butter, then sprinkle with the remaining salt. Then use a toothpick to poke some holes in the crackers. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, flipping the crackers halfway. Make sure to watch them closely. (Place any dough scraps back in the fridge for another 10 to 15 minutes before rolling out again.)

Herby roasted garlic dip for your crackers and/or bread

Ingredients:

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried parsley

½ cup high-quality olive oil + drizzle for garlic

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt, or to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

Half of a lemon, juiced (~1/2 – 1 TBSP)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 220°C. Remove excess paper from the exterior of the garlic bulb, and cut the top of the bulb off, exposing the top of the cloves inside. Place in the centre of a piece of foil that’s large enough to cover the bulb. Drizzle with olive oil and add a pinch of salt. Wrap foil around the bulb, and roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes until tender and golden brown. Set aside to cool slightly. Meanwhile, combine dried herbs, olive oil, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper in a small dish. Add the squeeze of lemon. Once the garlic has cooled enough to handle, flip it upside down and squeeze out the garlic bulbs. Combine with the rest of the ingredients. Let sit for approximately 30 minutes to allow the flavour to develop (the longer the better!). Serve with warm crusty bread and enjoy!

This recipe can be found on forkinthekitchen.com

Whipped feta

Cheeseboard ideas, whipped feta spread. Picture: iStock

Ingredients:

200g / 7oz high quality feta cheese

110g / 4oz (6 tablespoons) Greek yoghurt

1/2 – 1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons dry oregano

pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

pinch of fresh thyme (optional, for serving)

Method:

Add the feta to a bowl of a food processor, fitted with the blade attachment and add the Greek yoghurt. Add the olive oil and the minced garlic. Add the oregano and chilli flakes (if using) and pulse for a 10 to 20 seconds at low speed. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed and pulse again for another 20 seconds, until relatively smooth. Serve on toasted bread, bruschetta or crostini, perhaps topped with halved cherry tomatoes and/or olives. Alternatively, serve as a dip with crackers, tortilla chips, vegetable sticks, or broiled pita bread. You can also use it as a condiment for your sandwiches or burgers.

This recipe can be found on littlecookingtips.com