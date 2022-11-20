Sunday roast: Citrus garlic herb butter roasted chicken recipe

Citizen Reporter

Bursting with flavour, this garlic and herb oven-roast recipe will leave your chicken with a crispy layer on top.

You don’t have to marinate this chicken for hours or overnight. The marinated ingredients are simple and ready in a few minutes.

To keep the chicken from drying out, it is recommended to rub a generous amount of salt into the patted dry (uncooked) chicken prior to roasting.

This technique helps keep the chicken crispy and stay moist while also enchanting the flavour.

You can add vegetables to the roasting pan whilst the chicken cooks. For this you would need to add about half a cup of water to prevent them from burning and oversmoking the oven.

Citrus garlic herb butter oven roast chicken recipe:

Ingredients

1.8 kilograms of chicken, giblets and neck removed from cavity

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup olive oil @batistinifarms

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tbsp. lemon zest

2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp. fresh oregano (or 1 tbsp. dried oregano)

4 garlic cloves, minced

3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 lemon, for stuffing

1 garlic head, for stuffing

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 430F(220C).

In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, black pepper, chopped parsley and oregano, minced garlic, and fresh rosemary. Mix together.

Place the chicken in a large casserole dish.

Generously season the chicken with salt (for an extra crispy skin).

Brush half of the sauce mixture generously over both sides of the chicken.

Place the chicken breast side up.

Slice the top portion off the garlic head to reveal the cloves inside. Stuff the sliced half lemon into the chicken. Tie the legs together with kitchen string.

(Optional) Add the carrots and potatoes around the chicken. Brush with extra sauce mixture.

Brush the remaining sauce mixture evenly over the breast side of the chicken.

Roast for 1 hour 20 minutes, basting halfway, or until juices run clear when pierced with a skewer or knife.

Baste again after roasting, then broil for 3-5 minutes, until golden on top.

Remove from the oven and cover with foil to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before slicing.

Garnish with fresh herbs and microgreens before enjoying warm!

This recipe was found on abrightmoment.com