Recipe of the day: Lamb and rosemary pot pie

If you, like us, are scrambling for recipes to match the rainy weather, we’ve got you covered. The cloud cover and cooler temperatures call for something warm and hearty and a meaty lamb pie sounds just about what you need today.
This lamb pot pie recipe calls for some red wine, however, if you want this non-alcoholic, you can add a bit more stock, however, allow the sauce to simmer down for a bit longer to thicken.
Lamb and rosemary pot pie recipe
Ingredients
- 1kg boneless leg of lamb cubes
- salt and pepper
- 15ml (1 tbsp) seasoned flour
- olive oil, for frying
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and finely chopped
- 250ml (1 cup) of Cabernet Sauvignon
- 300ml lamb stock
- 5 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- 1 whole garlic bulb
- 1 roll of ready-made puff pastry
- 1 large egg, beaten
- peas, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 160ºC.
- Place the lamb cubes in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with flour. Toss well to coat.
- Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Cook the lamb in two batches for about 4 minutes to sear. Return all of the lambs to the pot. Add the red onion and carrot and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the Leopard’s Leap wine, lamb stock and 4 sprigs of rosemary and stir.
- Cover the pot and pop it into the oven. Allow braising for 2½-3 hours until the lamb is tender.
- Wrap the garlic bulb in foil and pop it into the oven with the lamb for the last 60-90 minutes of cooking. Once soft squeeze the flesh from the garlic skins.
- Remove the lamb from the oven and transfer it to a suitable pie dish. Add the roasted garlic and the remaining sprig of rosemary. Increase the oven temperature to 200ºC.
- Unroll the puff pastry and cut it to size. Cover the lamb with the pastry and crimp the edges. Cut a slit in the middle of the pastry to allow steam to escape. Brush the pastry with a beaten egg.
- Bake the pie for 30 minutes or until the pastry is crispy and golden. Serve immediately with peas or veggies of your choice. (And a glass of wine!)
This recipe can be found on cupcakesandcouscous.com