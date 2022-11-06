Recipe of the day: Creamy Cremora samp and beans, beef stew

Citizen Reporter

Umngqusho in Xhosa. Isitambu in Zulu. However you say it, samp and beans takes many South Africans back home.

And yes controversially, this samp and beans recipe uses Cremora as a creamer to make this samp and beans not only creamy but consistent throughout.

Creamy cremora samp and beef stew recipe

Serves: 12

Ingredients

For the beef stew:

500g beef, cubed

Salt & pepper, to taste

2 tbsp oil, of choice

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp tomato paste

¼ cup cake flour

3 cups beef stock

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp sugar

3 large carrots, chopped

3 medium potatoes, chopped

1 cup green beans

1 can sugar beans, drained

For the samp:

2 cups samp

6 cups cold water (for soaking)

6-8 cups water (for boiling)

1 tbsp lite margarine

1 tbsp Aromat

2 tbsp Nestlé Cremora Original



Recipe For the beef stew:

Pat to dry the beef cubes. Season with salt & pepper. In a large pot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Sear the meat in 2-3 batches until caramelized. Transfer each batch to a large plate and set aside. Lower the heat. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pot along with the garlic and onions and stir while cooking, for 5 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour and stir in the tomato paste. Immediately add back the beef with its juices, the beef stock, the dried herbs and the sugar to the pot. Stir to loosen the browned bits from the bottom and bring to a boil. Cover with a lid, lower the heat to a simmer and cook for up to 1 ½ hours. With 30 minutes to go, add the carrots and the potatoes. Once the meat and veggies are tender and the liquid has reduced and thickened to form a gravy, remove the pot lid, add the green beans and sugar beans to the stew and allow to cook for the last 5 minutes.



For the samp

In a large pot, soak the samp in cold water for 1 hour or overnight. Drain, rinse and refill the pot with water. Bring to the boil. Allow to boil for 1 ½ – 2 hours until soft. When the samp is tender, turn the heat to a low and add the butter and Aromat to flavour the samp. Mix well, then stir in the Nestlé Cremora Original. Simmer for 5 – 10 more minutes. When creamy and soft, serve a generous portion topped with beef stew. Sprinkle with some fresh parsley before serving and ENJOY!!

This recipe can be found on foodiesofsa.com