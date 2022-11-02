Recipe of the day: Rich and aromatic oxtail stew

Citizen Reporter

We gravitate towards meals that will make us feel warm and fuzzy inside during the rainy spells and what better meal than a rich oxtail stew?

Don’t panic you don’t need hours to make this oxtail stew recipe.

Normally prepared earlier in the day to ensure that the oxtail stew melts in the mouth and soaks up the rich beef flavours, this oxtail recipe uses a pressure cooker to cut down on the time.

A popular dish in South African homes, guests wouldn’t know you didn’t slave away hours in the kitchen.

If you want to bring some comfort and heartiness to your kitchen and the rich aromas of stew, your family and friends will be more than pleased with this oxtail.

Oh did we mention it is also simplistic? No need to use several pots to make this beloved meal.

The oxtail stew can be ready within one hour, and serve with either dombolo, steamed bread, vegetables or mashed potatoes.

Pressure cooker oxtail stew recipe

Ingredients

3 tbsp cooking oil

1kg oxtail meat

2 onions, chopped

5 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 celery sticks, peeled and chopped

1 ½ cup beef stock

50g tomato paste

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

Salt and pepper

Instructions

In a pot, heat up the oil and brown the oxtail pieces on both sides then remove from the pot and set aside. Using the same pot with the remaining oil, add the chopped onions, chopped carrots, and chopped celery, and cook until softened. Add the beef stock and tomato paste to the pot and season with salt and pepper. Return the browned oxtail to the pot and add the bay leaves and fresh thyme leaves. Cover the pot and cook on medium-low heat for about two and a half hours until the meat is tender. Alternatively: Cook in a pressure cooker on high pressure for 45 minutes. Check the meat every half hour or so to add more water and stock if necessary. This will ensure that the bottom does not burn.

This recipe can be found on sa_foods Instagram page