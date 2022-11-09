Recipe of the day: Pizza ready in 20 minutes

Citizen Reporter

Pizza night shouldn’t be held off until Friday night or the weekend, have some fun in the kitchen and make this homemade no yeast pizza in record time.

This no-yeast pizza dough is ready within 10 minutes, you don’t need to wait three hours for the pizza dough to be ready. Another great thing is that you can use store-bought pizza sauce and add toppings of your choice. Bake for 12 minutes and voila!

Sizzling and gooey pizza is ready fresh out of the oven in 20 minutes flat.

No yeast pizza dough recipe

Dry ingredients:

1 1/3 cups bread flour (or plain/all-purpose flour)

2 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

3/4 tsp sugar

Wet Ingredients:

2 tsp olive oil (or any other oil)

1/2 cup water (cold tap water)

Other

1 tbsp Extra Flour, for dusting

2 tsp vegetable oil (optional), for brushing crust (or canola or other neutral oil)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 250°C / 480°F (230°C fan). Place the shelf in the top quarter of the oven. Spray the pizza pan or baking tray lightly with oil. Prepare pizza sauce and toppings. Keep shredded mozzarella in the fridge.

Food processor (40 sec):

Using the standard S blade, add dry ingredients and pulse twice. Add water and olive oil. Blitz on low for 40 seconds – it will come together into a shaggy ball (video 33 sec).

Sprinkle work surface with half the extra flour, and scrape the dough out. Sprinkle with remaining extra flour and firmly shape into a ball.

Hand kneading (3 min):

Place dry ingredients in a bowl, and mix to combine with a rubber spatula. Add water and olive oil, and mix until flour is incorporated as best you can. Sprinkle the work surface with half the extra flour, and dip the dough out. Sprinkle with remaining extra flour then knead for 3 to 4 minutes until it’s pretty smooth (video 38 sec), using more flour only if needed.

Rolling out dough:

The dough should be soft and elastic, and not stick to your hands. It will not be completely smooth like yeast dough (video 38 sec)(Note 6). Shape the dough into a ball. Roll out into a 30cm/12″ round. Transfer to a pizza pan, preferably with holes (for a crispier base), or a baking tray (Note 7 pizza stone). Use your fingers to pull from the centre to fill the pan to the edge – avoid pinching the edges (to ensure a puffy crust!).

Top and Bake:

Top with 1/4 cup of pizza sauce and toppings of choice. Brush the crust edge (just the exposed edge with no toppings on it) with oil. Bake for 12 minutes, until the edges are crispy and golden. Cut and serve immediately.

This recipe was found on recipetineats.com