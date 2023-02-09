Recipe of the day: Pizza recipes for everybody

Citizen Reporter

This day is possibly one of the best days for many pizza lovers and comfort eaters. World Pizza Day, on 9 February, is easily marketable for brands and if you want to take up the opportunity to make your own, these pizza recipes cater for everybody.

Pizza is synonymous with the Italians and its origins are believed to have started since its humble beginnings in the 10th century in Naples, Italy.

It became one of their staple dishes. Pizza was originally a flatbread with a tomato base and toppings. It was considered for commoners, however, it was quickly popularised in America and eventually worldwide with extra toppings and plenty more cheese.

It has easily become a meal for everybody, great for Friday night, a takeout option and to make for the whole family even for the vegans.

Versatile pizza recipes for everybody

Classic easy Neapolitan pizza

Margherita Neapolitan style pizza recipes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 ball Best Homemade Pizza Dough

⅓ cup Easy Pizza Sauce

85g fresh mozzarella cheese (or about ¾ cup shredded mozzarella)

Kosher salt

2 basil leaves

Semolina flour or cornmeal, for dusting the pizza peel

Instructions

Prepare the dough using the Best Pizza Dough recipe (follow this video instruction for more). Follow the preparation instructions in the dough recipe if prepared in advance. Place a pizza stone in the oven and preheat to 260°C. Or preheat your pizza oven (here’s the pizza oven we have!). Make the Homemade Pizza Sauce. Slice the mozzarella into ¼-inch thick pieces. If it’s incredibly watery fresh mozzarella (all brands vary), you may want to let it sit on a paper towel to remove moisture for about 15 minutes then dab the mozzarella with the paper towel to remove any additional moisture. When the oven is ready, stretch the dough into a circle; see How to Stretch Pizza Dough for instructions. Sprinkle a pizza peel with semolina flour or cornmeal, then carefully place the dough on top. Spread the pizza sauce across the dough. Top with mozzarella cheese. Taste a bite of the mozzarella cheese; if it does not taste salty, add a few pinches of kosher salt to the pizza. If you’re baking in a pizza oven, add the basil leaves. For baking in a standard oven, add the basil leaves after you bake (the leaves turn black in a standard oven). Transfer the pizza to the pizza stone on the pizza peel, then bake until the cheese is melted, about 7 minutes in the oven (or 1 minute in the pizza oven). Slice into pieces and serve immediately.

This recipe can be found on acouplecooks.com.

Crispy Pizza Potatoes

Ingredients

2 lbs small creamer potatoes, washed

1 tbsp salt

olive oil spray (or melted butter)

1½ cups shredded mozzarella

1/3 cup marinara sauce

57g mini pepperonis

chilli pepper flakes for garnish

Instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 204°C (218°C for your oven). Transfer your potatoes to a large pot and fill it with water to just cover them. Boil the potatoes with 1 tbs salt, until just fork tender – about 10-15 minutes. Drain and transfer to a flat surface to slightly cool. Grab a small sharp knife and score the potatoes about halfway down, criss-cross. Cut a small square of wax paper or parchment paper. Cover the potato and then press down with the bottom of a glass to flatten – this prevents the glass from sticking and thus dismantling the potatoes. Flatten them as much as you can without destroying them. Spray them with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Air fry or roast for 20-25 minutes or until they start to turn golden brown on their edges. Brush them with the marinara sauce, sprinkle them with the mozzarella and top with mini pepperonis. Back in the oven or air fryer until they’re melted and golden.

Notes*

Use vegan shredded cheese to make this vegan.

This recipe can e found on hungryhappens.net.

Easy vegan pizza

Vegan pizza. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Pizza Dough

1 cup warm water

1 packet of fast-acting yeast

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil (+ more for seasoning crust)

2 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 teaspoon salt (+ more for crust)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Toppings

½ cup marinara sauce (more if preferred)

homemade vegan mozzarella cheese, sliced (or store-bought cheese)

½ cup fresh basil, chopped

1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning (*optional)

Instructions

Pizza Dough

Preheat oven to260°C. (yup, as hot as it goes). Stir yeast and ½ tablespoon sugar into warmed water until dissolved. Let it sit for 7-10 minutes, until foamy. In a large bowl, add the flour, garlic powder, salt and remaining sugar. Whisk to combine. Add the activated yeast to the bowl along with the olive oil. Mix until all ingredients are well combined and form a dough. If the dough is too sticky, add a couple of tablespoons of flour. Form the dough into a ball and place it back in the bowl (*lightly dust the bowl with flour before placing the dough ball in). Completely cover the bowl with a damp napkin or hand towel for 30 minutes or until the dough doubles in size. *You’ll need a pizza pan or large cutting board ready to transfer the pizza into and out of the oven, but you won’t be cooking on it. The pizza will be cooked on parchment paper only. Place a large piece of parchment paper over your work area (about the size of your pan). Dust the paper with flour so you can spread your dough easily. *Cut the dough in half using a wet knife. This recipe makes two 10-inch pizzas. I make one pizza at a time. While one is cooking, I’ll prepare the other. Using your hands, spread the dough across the parchment paper into a round pizza shape to your desired thickness. I spread the dough pretty thin because it rises while cooking. The edges should be slightly thicker to form a pillowed crust. To season your crust, lightly brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and Italian herbs. Using a spoon, spread the sauce evenly over the pizza and top it with the mozzarella. Carefully slide the parchment paper onto your pan to transfer to the oven. Now slide the parchment paper back off your pan and directly onto the middle oven rack. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until the crust is golden brown. The pizza cooks fast so keep an eye on it.

This recipe can be found on veganhuggs.com.

Short rib pizza

Meat pizza. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Short Ribs

4-5 short ribs

1 whole head of garlic

1 tablespoon whole black pepper

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

3-4 sprigs of fresh thyme

3-4 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Pizza

1 Whole Foods pizza dough or any dough of choice

226g mushrooms, I used shiitake

1 whole shallot, sliced

453g fresh mozarella

1/2 cup gruyere

Basil, for topping

Instructions

Salt the short ribs on all sides and place them on the counter for 20 minutes. If you can, salt them and place them in the fridge overnight. Heat an oven-safe pan or pot on medium-high with olive oil. Before adding the short ribs, season with black pepper. Add the Short ribs bone side down first and sear on both sides. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 275°C. While the Short Ribs are searing, cut the top of a whole head of garlic and place it cut-side down on the pan along with the herbs and whole peppercorns. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven. Cook for 2-3 hours rotating them halfway and uncovering them at the last 30 minutes(before uncovering them, make sure they’re already tender). Remove from the oven, place them on a plate and shred. Remove the garlic bulbs from the roasted head and place them in a small bowl, smash them until you get a paste (add a little bit of the oil from the short rib pan to help it spread on the pizza) Place the Pan with the fat/oil on the stove on medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove them from the pan and place them on a paper towel-lined plate. Next, do the same with the shallot slices. Cook them in the oil until translucent and almost crispy. Place them in a paper towel-lined plate as well. Preheat your oven to 500 degrees. Roll out your dough on a lightly floured surface into a large circle (or rectangle) spread the garlic paste onto the dough, next, add the chopped/shredded short ribs, then the mushrooms, then the cheese and shallots. Place on a baking sheet or pizza stone and bake for about 15 minutes, or until the dough is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly. Top with fresh basil and parmesan if desired. Enjoy

This recipe can be found on inspiredthattwist.com.