Perfect pork back ribs for your Sunday braai

Make your Sunday special with these easy and tasty braaied pork back ribs.

These braaied pork back ribs are tender, full of flavour, and finished with a smoky char that everyone will love.

Serve them with a crunchy coleslaw for a perfect balance of smoky and fresh flavours.

Braaied pork back ribs

Ingredients

2 racks of pork back ribs

A drizzle of oil

¼ C (60 ml) Six Gun Grill Seasoning

1 C (250 ml) Lappies Braai Sauce

To Serve

600 g coleslaw

Method

Line an oven tray with foil or baking paper. Pat the ribs dry. Massage Six Gun Grill Seasoning onto both sides of the ribs, then place onto the prepared oven tray and brush generously with Lappies Braai Sauce. Cover with foil and bake for 2 hours until the ribs are tender. Prepare a high-heat braai. Remove the ribs from the oven and place onto the grid over hot coals for about 15-20 minutes. Baste with extra Lappies Braai Sauce while on the braai, and turn until caramelised and charred. Serve with a side of coleslaw. Coleslaw makes a delicious side! It brings a refreshing crunch to the meal and complements it perfectly.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

