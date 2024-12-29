Perfect pork back ribs for your Sunday braai
Make your Sunday special with these easy and tasty braaied pork back ribs.
Braaied pork back ribs. Picture: Supplied
These braaied pork back ribs are tender, full of flavour, and finished with a smoky char that everyone will love.
Serve them with a crunchy coleslaw for a perfect balance of smoky and fresh flavours.
Braaied pork back ribs
Ingredients
- 2 racks of pork back ribs
- A drizzle of oil
- ¼ C (60 ml) Six Gun Grill Seasoning
- 1 C (250 ml) Lappies Braai Sauce
- To Serve
- 600 g coleslaw
Method
- Line an oven tray with foil or baking paper. Pat the ribs dry.
- Massage Six Gun Grill Seasoning onto both sides of the ribs, then place onto the prepared oven tray and brush generously with Lappies Braai Sauce.
- Cover with foil and bake for 2 hours until the ribs are tender.
- Prepare a high-heat braai. Remove the ribs from the oven and place onto the grid over hot coals for about 15-20 minutes.
- Baste with extra Lappies Braai Sauce while on the braai, and turn until caramelised and charred.
- Serve with a side of coleslaw. Coleslaw makes a delicious side! It brings a refreshing crunch to the meal and complements it perfectly.
*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.
Notes
Pre-cooking ribs before braaing is a game changer for achieving tender, fall-oﬀ-the-bone meat. This cut benefits from slow cooking, which helps render the fat and soften the meat, but maintaining an even heat on the braai for extended periods can be challenging. By precooking the ribs, you ensure they are tender before finishing them on the braai, which allows for a beautiful char and caramelisation. The results are ribs that are succulent and full of flavour.
