WATCH: Tweede Nuwe Jaar Kaapse Klopse street parade expression of humanity and kindness

The event celebrates Cape Town's rich cultural heritage, rooted in the 19th century.

At least 100 000 spectator expected to line the streets of Cape Town as the city hosts the iconic Tweede Nuwe Jaar Street Parade.

At least 100 000 spectators are expected to line the streets of Cape Town as the city hosts the iconic Kaapse Klopse street parade also known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Street parade.

The Cape Town Minstrels Parade promises a spectacular display of vibrant costumes, ghoema beats, and electrifying performances.

Watch the Kaapse Klopse street parade from a previous year

Today is Tweede Nuwe Jaar in Cape Town. This celebration dates back to the mid-19th century when slaves were given one day off in the year. To celebrate, groups would dress up, dance and a parade from the District Six area through to the city centre. Honoured to be a witness 🎉🙏 pic.twitter.com/kYgqYswfA7 — Rachel Colic (she/her) (@rachelcolic) January 4, 2020

Heritage

Muneeb Gambeno, Director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) told The Citizen more than 20,000 performers from 18 minstrel troupes would parade through the streets of Cape Town from District Six to Bo-Kaap.

“It’s already a big vibe in Cape Town and thousands of people are lining the street. We’re all set to go. Everything is in order. The weather is beautiful. It’s a moderate day, unlike the other years when it was very hot.

“We are super excited. This is the iconic cultural festival of South Africa, the Hollywood Bets Cape Town street parade,” Gambeno said.

Must attend event

Gambeno said every South African should attend the event.

“There’s so much history, but more importantly you find this expression of the cultural activity by thousands of people who participate in it. They deliver music, dance, and goods which are indicative of the ability of our people to reach levels of excellence.

“They grow up in poverty, they live in poverty on the Cape Flats. They are often unseen and unheard of by society, but today the city is theirs. They are seen, they are heard, and they are absolutely excellent at entertaining our people,” Gambeno said.

Ubuntu

Gambeno said the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Street Parade is for all South Africans.

“Not just all religions, it’s for people of all persuasion, whether it’s sexual orientation, colour, along linguistic lines, religious lines. This is a truly, proudly, South African event.

“It is a big expression of our humanity, the kindness towards each other and of the principle of ubuntu.

“Today we all applaud the same people, the very people who struggled during the year and come here and put up a show for Cape Town and South Africa. It’s free, so what more can we ask?”

Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith said the city has worked diligently with the organisations and other role players to put measures in place to ensure roads are clear for the troupes, and for the spectators to enjoy the festivities in a safe and family-friendly environment.

