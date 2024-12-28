Recipe of the day: Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice
This easy recipe is full of flavour and perfect for any day of the week!
Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice. Picture: Supplied
Spice up your mealtime with this flavour-packed dish of succulent sriracha-glazed pork steaks.
Serve them on a bed of cauli-rice mixed with spinach, and add a colourful mix of sweet corn, beans, and spring onions.
Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice
Ingredients
- 4 deboned pork neck steaks
- 30ml (2T) sesame oil
- about 10ml (2t) sriracha sauce
- 15ml (1T) soy sauce
- 15ml (1T) honey
- 15ml (1T) sesame seeds
- 380g cauli-rice
- 250ml fresh baby spinach, chopped
- 15ml (1T) butter
- 250ml (1c) corn kernels, steamed
- 125ml (½c) red kidney beans, warmed
- 3 spring onions, chopped
Method
- Heat a frying pan, add the sesame oil and sear the steaks over high heat until nicely brown on all sides.
- Lower the heat and cook until the meat is almost cooked through.
- Mix the sriracha, soy sauce and honey together and glaze the steaks while still on the heat.
- Sprinkle the sesame seeds over and remove the steaks to rest.
- In the same pan, melt the butter and add the cauli-rice and spinach.
- Cook together until the spinach is wilted and the cauli-rice is al dente.
- Season with salt and pepper and dish onto four plates.
- To serve, mix the corn, beans and onions and add to the plates. Top each serving with a steak and enjoy!
*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.
