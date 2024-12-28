Recipes

Recipe of the day: Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice

This easy recipe is full of flavour and perfect for any day of the week!

Recipe

Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice. Picture: Supplied

Spice up your mealtime with this flavour-packed dish of succulent sriracha-glazed pork steaks.

Serve them on a bed of cauli-rice mixed with spinach, and add a colourful mix of sweet corn, beans, and spring onions.

Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice

Ingredients

  • 4 deboned pork neck steaks
  • 30ml (2T) sesame oil
  • about 10ml (2t) sriracha sauce
  • 15ml (1T) soy sauce
  • 15ml (1T) honey
  • 15ml (1T) sesame seeds
  • 380g cauli-rice
  • 250ml fresh baby spinach, chopped
  • 15ml (1T) butter
  • 250ml (1c) corn kernels, steamed
  • 125ml (½c) red kidney beans, warmed
  • 3 spring onions, chopped

Method

  1. Heat a frying pan, add the sesame oil and sear the steaks over high heat until nicely brown on all sides.
  2. Lower the heat and cook until the meat is almost cooked through.
  3. Mix the sriracha, soy sauce and honey together and glaze the steaks while still on the heat.
  4. Sprinkle the sesame seeds over and remove the steaks to rest.
  5. In the same pan, melt the butter and add the cauli-rice and spinach.
  6. Cook together until the spinach is wilted and the cauli-rice is al dente.
  7. Season with salt and pepper and dish onto four plates.
  8. To serve, mix the corn, beans and onions and add to the plates. Top each serving with a steak and enjoy!

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

