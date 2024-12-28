Recipe of the day: Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice

This easy recipe is full of flavour and perfect for any day of the week!

Spice up your mealtime with this flavour-packed dish of succulent sriracha-glazed pork steaks.

Serve them on a bed of cauli-rice mixed with spinach, and add a colourful mix of sweet corn, beans, and spring onions.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Irish pork stew with colcannon

Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice

Ingredients

4 deboned pork neck steaks

30ml (2T) sesame oil

about 10ml (2t) sriracha sauce

15ml (1T) soy sauce

15ml (1T) honey

15ml (1T) sesame seeds

380g cauli-rice

250ml fresh baby spinach, chopped

15ml (1T) butter

250ml (1c) corn kernels, steamed

125ml (½c) red kidney beans, warmed

3 spring onions, chopped

Method

Heat a frying pan, add the sesame oil and sear the steaks over high heat until nicely brown on all sides. Lower the heat and cook until the meat is almost cooked through. Mix the sriracha, soy sauce and honey together and glaze the steaks while still on the heat. Sprinkle the sesame seeds over and remove the steaks to rest. In the same pan, melt the butter and add the cauli-rice and spinach. Cook together until the spinach is wilted and the cauli-rice is al dente. Season with salt and pepper and dish onto four plates. To serve, mix the corn, beans and onions and add to the plates. Top each serving with a steak and enjoy!

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

Sriracha pork steaks with cauli-rice Read more Recipe of the day: Irish pork stew with colcannon Author: sapork.co.za Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 4 deboned pork neck steaks

30 ml (2T) sesame oil

about 10 ml (2t) sriracha sauce

15 ml (1T) soy sauce

15 ml (1T) honey

15 ml (1T) sesame seeds

380g cauli-rice

250 ml fresh baby spinach, chopped

15 ml (1T) butter

250 ml (1c) corn kernels, steamed

125 ml (½c) red kidney beans, warmed

3 spring onions, chopped

Instructions Heat a frying pan, add the sesame oil and sear the steaks over high heat until nicely brown on all sides. Lower the heat and cook until the meat is almost cooked through. Mix the sriracha, soy sauce and honey together and glaze the steaks while still on the heat. Sprinkle the sesame seeds over and remove the steaks to rest. In the same pan, melt the butter and add the cauli-rice and spinach. Cook together until the spinach is wilted and the cauli-rice is al dente. Season with salt and pepper and dish onto four plates. To serve, mix the corn, beans and onions and add to the plates. Top each serving with a steak and enjoy!

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Smoked chicken quarters