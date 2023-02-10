Recipe of the day: Hearty plant-based shepherd’s pie

Citizen Reporter

Cooking healthy and plant-based meals doesn’t have to be dull and boring, these meals can be delicious such as shepherd’s pie especially when you have the United Nations (UN) dedicating a day to pulses.

World Pulses Day is marked on 10 February, they are a group of legumes which include chickpeas, lentils, and beans, as well as soya, peanuts, and many others. This group debunks the myth that healthy food is expensive as most are affordable and easy to purchase.

Pulses are a source of protein, vitamins complex carbohydrates, and fibre. To make a hearty healthy dish in spells of cooler weather or rain, this plant-based shepherd’s pie has all your traditional ingredients but not minced meat.

The shepherd’s pie includes a plant-based minced that promises to taste the original.

Plant-based shepherd’s pie recipe

Ingredients

1 large carrot

200 grams of peas

1 clove of garlic

1 onion

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried rosemary

175g of plant-based minced meat e.g. Vivera Plant minced meat

1 tbsp of tomato paste

400g of diced tomatoes 1 can

50ml of red wine

75ml of stock

450g of mashed potatoes

75g of plant-based cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Slice the carrot, chop the onion, and finely chop the garlic. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the garlic, onion, carrot, rosemary, and thyme, and fry for 6 minutes. Add the plant-based minced meat, peas, and tomato puree, and fry for 1 min. Add the tin of diced tomatoes, red wine, and 75ml stock, and simmer gently for about 10 minutes, until most of the moisture has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper. Put everything into an oven dish, and spread the mashed potatoes over the top. Sprinkle with the vegan cheese, then place the dish in the centre of the oven. Bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown.

*This recipe is courtesy of proveg.com.