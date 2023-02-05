Sunday recipe: Jamie Oliver’s 30 minute fish pie

Citizen Reporter

On Sunday people generally have the most downtime, however, to make dishes for this you can easily replicate Jamie Oliver’s fish pie during the week, as it is simple to make.

The beloved celebrity chef has had a series of TV cooking shows and best-selling cookbooks for making our lives easier, with his quick and easy recipes to make within 30 minutes.

This fish pie recipe is no different, when you pop it in the oven – it’s ready within that sweet spot, half an hour.

Jamie Oliver’s 30-minute fish pie

Ingredients

5 large potatoes

2 large free-range eggs

2 large handfuls of spinach

1 onion

1 carrot

olive oil

250ml double cream

mature Cheddar or Parmesan cheese

1 lemon

1 heaped teaspoon of English mustard

1 large handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley

450g haddock, or cod fillet, skin off, pin-boned, from sustainable sources

1 whole nutmeg, for grating (optional)

ALSO TRY: Melt-in-the-mouth red wine pot roast recipe

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 230°C/450°F/gas 8. Peel and dice the potatoes into 2.5cm chunks, then put them into boiling salted water and bring them back to a boil for 2 minutes. Carefully add the eggs to the pan and cook for a further 8 minutes, or until hard-boiled, by which time the potatoes should also be cooked. At the same time, steam the spinach in a colander above the pan. This will only take a minute. When the spinach is done, remove it from the colander and gently squeeze out any excess moisture. Drain the potatoes in the colander. Remove the eggs, cool them under cold water, and then peel and quarter them. A place to one side. Peel and finely chop the onion, then peel, halve and finely chop the carrot. In a separate pan, slowly fry the onion and carrot in a little oil for about 5 minutes, then add the double cream and bring just to a boil. Remove from the heat and finely grate in 2 good handfuls of cheese, then squeeze in the lemon juice and stir through the mustard. Pick and finely chop the parsley and stir into the cream mixture. Slice the fish into strips then place in an earthenware dish with the spinach and eggs and mix together, pouring over the creamy vegetable sauce. The cooked potatoes should be drained and mashed – add a bit of oil, sea salt, black pepper and a touch of nutmeg (if using). Spread on top of the fish. Don’t bother piping it to make it look pretty – it’s a homely hearty thing. Place in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden. Serve with some nice peas or greens, not forgetting your baked beans and tomato ketchup. Tacky but tasty, and that’s what I like.

This recipe can be found on jamieoliver.com.